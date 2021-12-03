Desktop wallpaper background does not refresh in Vivaldi
herodotosn
Hello all,
In Vivaldi 3.8 (the original 3.8 version and all the minor updates to 3.8 since) the "Desktop Wallpaper" background setting (shown below, screenshot taken from 3.8 preferences) does not work as expected.
In my case 'expected' would be the way it was in Vivaldi 3.7, which was my 1st Vivaldi version!
So, in 3.7 I had the Windows 10 background change every 30 minutes (through the native Windows 10 settings as shown below)
and immediately upon the change of the desktop wallpaper Vivaldi would pick it up (for the new tab page). This leads to very nice 'camouflage' effect and also makes the desktop picture apparent in 2 monitors absolutely covered in opened applications.
In version 3.8 when the desktop wallpaper changes, it is NOT updated in the new tab page
If I detach the very same tab to a new window it picks up the new wallpaper
And if I then reattach it to the original window it shows again the 'old' (and therefore wrong) wallpaper!
All the screenshots are from a test machine with a completely new and clean install of Vivaldi (clean profile, no extensions etc). Thus also the stock wallpapers shown, the ones I use on my main machine are much better ). I have tested many installations of 3.8 and all exhibit the same behavior.
Of all the wonderful features of Vivaldi, the desktop wallpaper as background, is really my favorite, the camouflage effect of the browser blending in with the desktop is really excellent. And now it's semi-broken. Please fix!!!
Thank you
@herodotosn
that's a "bug" since invention
it never worked while vivaldi is open, but if you close and open vivaldi again, vivaldi uses the actual background
I don't have this issue, Vivaldi refresh the Win Wallpaper without problems, include using gifs.
@catweazle
nice wallpaper, but the example doesn't show the problem. you have to change the wallpaper while vivaldi is running and then open a new tab
@derday , no, I change the wallpaper in Windows and than I open Vivaldi, which automatically adapts this wallpaper.
With Vivaldi running this does not work automatically, it needs to restart for the change.
I don't use speed dial, for this I use a empty speed dial page as homepage and new tab page.
@catweazle said:
With Vivaldi running this does not work automatically, it needs to restart for the change.
and that's what the TE and I see as a problem and you wrote
I don't have this issue, Vivaldi refresh the Win Wallpaper without problems,
@derday , I don't see this as a problem, some settings need to restart the browser.
Why do you want to change the wallpaper in the middle of a session, while you are online? I do not see much sense in it and less as a problem that requires an urgent fix.
You can save the sesion before the restart.
@catweazle
the usecase described @herodotosn above. you don't change the wallpaper so often but other users do
for me it's also no problem but I found out the problem a pretty long time ago, that's all I wrote in my first post
A Former User
@derday said in Desktop wallpaper background does not refresh in Vivaldi 3.8:
that's a "bug" since invention
it never worked while vivaldi is open, but if you close and open vivaldi again, vivaldi uses the actual background
IIRC it is a bug only since they decided to show the SD background in the whole browser, & as said by the OP, it worked in 3.7.
(I run into the same problem earlier.)
@potmeklecbohdan
for me the problem startet since beginning.
I recently read, that you can "rewrite" the UI with
vivaldi://restartor something similar but that didn't work for me (with 3.8), so eventually you did the same with your css?!
-
A Former User
@derday No, I just stopped using it Even if it had a solution at all, that solution was too complicated. I just want to see how the devs fix it (& greatly hope that they add something like
vivaldi.reload_resource()that I can use for other things as well).
vivaldi://restartreloads everything (closes & reopens the browser), including web pages, which is just too much for me.
herodotosn
OP here.
Well at least I am not alone in this issue! I was waiting from someone to bring it up in the forums and then, when 'someone' did not, I thought to write something about it
I agree that it is not an urgent fix, I can certainly live without it. My way of work is that the Vivaldi session is long lived. I only restart the PC when OS updates have to be applied and applications when application updates have to be applied and when the PC closes for the day it hibernates (no restart, no shutdown). Everyone has his own way of working!
I just tried Vivaldi 3.7 on the test PC and I can confirm that it auto refreshes. No browser restart required. NOTE: of course that applies to a new tab, not one that has already been opened to the start page with the previous background.
Since I started using Vivaldi at 3.7 I considered this to be the normal behavior.
I also noted that the specific setting has migrated its position:
Vivaldi 3.7:
Vivaldi 3.8:
And many more changes and reshuffling occurred to all the Appearance and Themes settings between 3.7 and 3.8 so maybe the background refresh started working just by opening a new tab (which I consider the correct way) in 3.7 and broke again in 3.8?
The whole point of Vivaldi is that it is a VERY customizable browser that has MANY options (yes secure & private too, which is very important!). So, it seems one of the many many options was working in a very acceptable way in 3.7 (I don't know about prior versions to that) and not any more in 3.8.
So for that specific option (the desktop wallpaper background auto-refresh) it would be nice if in the future versions it works like it did in Vivaldi 3.7 (lets say a low priority feature request, nice to have but not essential!)
I have thousands of wallpapers set to switch every few minutes. The browser adapting to that wallpaper was literally the reason I switched to Vivaldi. It broke in 3.8 for me as well, worked fine before. I have to either restart the browser or change the setting now to get it to update and it's heartbreaking. Please let there be a quick fix for this, please!
@damirh The devs will be fixing it. The new UI/background scheme can't yet detect when the Windows wallpaper changes.
-
Hello,
Sorry to bump an old post but I just wanted to ask if maybe anyone knows if there has been any movement towards this issue?
@damirh None yet. Still on the books, tho...
I was hoping the new themes update would fix this but it's still a thing. Does anyone know an alternative browser that supports this feature, because it seems at this point there's no chance of this regression being fixed anymore.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I created a report for 5.0 Stable and 5.1 Internal:
VB-84839 "Background image of Speed Dial not updated if Windows Desktop wallpaper changed"
-
@doctorg Thank you kindly.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@damirh Your are welcome.