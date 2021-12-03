Hello all,

In Vivaldi 3.8 (the original 3.8 version and all the minor updates to 3.8 since) the "Desktop Wallpaper" background setting (shown below, screenshot taken from 3.8 preferences) does not work as expected.

In my case 'expected' would be the way it was in Vivaldi 3.7, which was my 1st Vivaldi version!



So, in 3.7 I had the Windows 10 background change every 30 minutes (through the native Windows 10 settings as shown below)

and immediately upon the change of the desktop wallpaper Vivaldi would pick it up (for the new tab page). This leads to very nice 'camouflage' effect and also makes the desktop picture apparent in 2 monitors absolutely covered in opened applications.

In version 3.8 when the desktop wallpaper changes, it is NOT updated in the new tab page

If I detach the very same tab to a new window it picks up the new wallpaper



And if I then reattach it to the original window it shows again the 'old' (and therefore wrong) wallpaper!

All the screenshots are from a test machine with a completely new and clean install of Vivaldi (clean profile, no extensions etc). Thus also the stock wallpapers shown, the ones I use on my main machine are much better ). I have tested many installations of 3.8 and all exhibit the same behavior.

Of all the wonderful features of Vivaldi, the desktop wallpaper as background, is really my favorite, the camouflage effect of the browser blending in with the desktop is really excellent. And now it's semi-broken. Please fix!!!

Thank you