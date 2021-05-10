How to import contacts
The attached capture is a search result from Vivaldi - I do not see any import button: - "Click on Import on the menu above the contact view"
Also, the contacts that were imported from one email account are not sorted by name - clicking the sort by name does nothing.
There has to be a simple way to import contacts from other email clients surely?
Hi,
That Help is related to Vivaldi WebMail.
Vivaldi Mail [integrated client] seems to lack the option yet.
@Zalex108 said in How to import contacts:
Vivaldi Mail [integrated client] seems to lack the option yet.
That option still seems to be missing from the client in 2023. So importing contacts is only available in Vivaldi WebMail?
Right for the moment