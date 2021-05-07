3.8.2259.32 Google login and password on startup
-
hstoellinger
No idea of what I did that - since a couple days - I now have to login to Google (I think it's Gmail) in addition to entering my password when starting up Vivaldi-Snapshot 3.8.2259.32 (Kubuntu 21.04). Any idea what might be the cause?
-
Well, I have activated both. However, I don't really use it as yet - waiting for some features (like being able to sort mail on other aspects besides date). Really looking forward to using it - as an "old" (in both senses!) Opera-M2 user...
-
And - by the way - it does NOT happen on 3.8.2259.40 (Stable channel) (64-Bit).
-
hstoellinger
....
It's weird! I Cannot help thinking there is something "fishy" going on here! If I enter e-mail-address and - stupidly - password, I get transferred to
https://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli.chromiumapp.org.
When entering this address the response is that the site cannot be found...
Seems like there is some hacking going on here.
-
That is good news for me! I was beginning to wonder....
-
I am now on 3.9.2289.3 (Offizieller Build) snapshot (64-Bit), but the request to login to Google still persists! Annoying. However, it only exists on my Kubuntu 21.04-based laptop. It does not occur on my Debian-10-based, LAN-connected server system with the same Snapshot version. Neither does it occur on my stable 3.8 vivaldi version on the laptop.
I wonder whether there might be some place (eg. a local configuration file, or some synch file at Vivaldi (or Google).
-
@hstoellinger It has to do with Mail. chromiumapp.org is the domain Vivaldi registers under. The screenshot you show looks like the same pop up that is supposed to happen when you use a gmail account for Vivaldi Mail. You can report a bug if it is popping up when you don’t want it.
-
Hello;
Thanks for trying to help! Before I submit a "bug/issue"...
I had defined a gmail email-account within the Vivaldi e-mail client. I can imagine that in this case it is "legal" to ask for a login/password. However, when I got rid of that account in Vivaldi, I still get asked to login via Google. Strange...
-
I know this is an old thread, but since I run into the same issue.
For me this also popped up suddenly, well I had not run this browser/os combo for a while. Might have been more than 9 months. After updating, Vivaldi, also started to ask me this.
After granting access, Google mentioned to me that it was Vivaldi asking access to my Calendar. I suppose before the update, my Vivaldi, had my email credentials, and the update gave me Calendar, so now Vivaldi asked access to that too.
To me it seemed okay, in the end.
-
-
I'm having similar problems but I'm on Windows so I posted in that section https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98342/getting-this-error-when-trying-to-login-to-google
-