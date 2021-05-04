When I select a text in another app such as Gmail, a popup appears that has a Web Search option. It allows me to choose Opera, Google (not Chrome), or Samsung Browser and it's very unintuitive not to have Vivaldi in the list, especially since Vivaldi is my default browser.

This might seem a duplicate of this topic (the screenshots there are also viable for this request) but I'm creating a new one since the the old one was about Vivaldi Snapshot and it has 0 upvotes.

My device is Samsung Galaxy S9+ if that matters.