Vivaldi is missing from the Android's Web Search options
RammsteinAM Translator
When I select a text in another app such as Gmail, a popup appears that has a Web Search option. It allows me to choose Opera, Google (not Chrome), or Samsung Browser and it's very unintuitive not to have Vivaldi in the list, especially since Vivaldi is my default browser.
This might seem a duplicate of this topic (the screenshots there are also viable for this request) but I'm creating a new one since the the old one was about Vivaldi Snapshot and it has 0 upvotes.
My device is Samsung Galaxy S9+ if that matters.
madonnaragu
I'd love to see this as well. Shouldn't be hard to implement and is VERY useful!
@RammsteinAM I just discussed this problem on Reddit before searching this forum and discovering that others had encountered it as well. Here is my Reddit post: https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/vwmgzf/possibly_solved_vivaldi_android_doesnt_appear_in/
The problem appears to be, or may be, that the Vivaldi Android app inappropriately does NOT include an "Intent Filter" for "Web search", explicitly identifying Vivaldi to other apps as an app that is capable of performing a web search when called from that other app. Obviously, any browser app should include this Intent Filter. This is a bug, in my view, and should be corrected -- probably would be very easy to do. While some users won't encounter this issue, it is undoubtedly irritating and frustrating to some users.
Still missing!