Bugged as VB-79298:

I don't add new Speeddials all the time - I noticed by accident that Vivaldi now adds logo thumbnails (yey) when creating a new speeddial. Problem: if the speeddial already exists, it only loads the thumbnail as a screenshot from the new page. If I want to have the thumbnail, I have to remove the existing SD and add it new. Cumbersome, I have all my bookmarks in several SDs....

The attached gif shows the problem (plus several more:

I hereby add my voice to the folks that find the new bookmarking dialog terrible, takes lots of clicks and is advertised as fewer clicks. Opera 12 was smoother to use in this regard. Enough people playing that tune already. confirm bug VB-79195 that @mohamadeen posted in another thread where the dialog cuts off at the lower end of the window, The dialog can jump around unexpectedly (which is why I accidentally removed the bookmark at the first try, wasn't planned...) thumbnails generated from the page do not always show all pictures of that page (here: image missing in the thumbnail at the end over blue background).

SDs are a super central element of Vivaldi looking good and polished. First impressions matter to win users that give Vivaldi a try. If Vivaldi already can do both Page and Logo Thumbnails, why can't I choose between the two?

(off topic:)

@Gwen-Dragon told you in another post that I could not attach an animated gif, you said it does. Indeed, it worked for Bug VB-79294 but for this one it was not possible :