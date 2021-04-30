Transparent address bar background color
Is it possible to make the address bar background transparent so that it becomes one with the rest of the tab bar?
Setting the background color to the accent color would do the trick as well. Of course, the font color would have to be adjusted as well (e.g. black on lighter, and white on darker background colors).
Is there an easy way of accomplishing this?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@msegmx Hi, first of all check the pinned topics on the modifications category to learn how to do this yourself:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
I'll give you a head start with this:
.UrlBar-AddressField, .SearchField { border: none; color: #ffffff; background-color: var(--colorAccentBg); }
You might need to use
--colorBgfor background depending on your theme preferences in settings.
For font experiment with the color value or use one of the variables from
vivaldi://themecolors/
Worked like a charm, thanks!!
NiklasZagler
Hi, how do I use this?
I am just too dumb to get it working by myself
mib2berlin
@NiklasZagler
Hi, I am not sure the code is still working but you can try.
Create a folder for scripts, maybe in Documents\Vivaldi_Scripts, create a empty text file with an editor, copy/paste the code form @Pathduck , save the file as .css file, maybe as transparent.css.
Adding Style (CSS)
- Open vivaldi://experiments
- Enable "Allow for using CSS modifications"
- Open Appearance section in settings
- Choose the folder you want to use
- Place your CSS files inside it
- Restart Vivaldi to see them in effect
This is copied from:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
Cheers, mib
@Pathduck sir, it dont work at this time, hope you can modify that, thank you!