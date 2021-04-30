Icons in the sidebar look much nicer now! You've made a very good job. However, you should consider doing the same to the icons in the address bar as well, so they could match.

There's one thing I'd like to suggest about the panels. Like in Opera, you should give us the option to pin the panel after we open it. Put an icon on the up right corner. This way we don't need to go to settings to make this option everytime we need it pined.