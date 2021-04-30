Searching Folders for New Bookmark in Modal needs to be better
So 3.8 is here and we have the new UI touchup. Nice.
Unfortunately, the Add Bookmark modal has had a feature regression that the "search bookmarks" does not solve: the search does not actually search.
Previously, you could type the first character and it would cycle through all folders with that character. It worked, I could navigate, but it could have been better.
Now we have search! So I type and all it tells me is that it's in my bookmarks. Because it doesn't expand folders to show the matches. Unlike, say, the normal bookmarks page, where I can have my "normal" set of expanded and collapsed folders, here I have to expand them all.
One small problem is that I have to expand it all. Manually. Every single time. Every last folder.
Now, "fortunately" the minimum work would be to only expand once you've started searching. Except... well, when you move out of the search bar and into the tree view it stops searching. So you end up doing everything manually, which is a kick to the teeth.
So, if we want to actually be better than before and not have this regression, we need to have it expand the folders to show all matches (at least as an option) like we'd expect from the normal page.
Preferably an option to synchronise the search and bookmark tree, so I can type in the tree if I want (like before, only now it matches more than one character!), though this is lower priority it does reduce the need for pointless tab navigation (which is a plus).
I've already opened a separate request [1] that includes a bit about removing the selectors for bookmarks vs speed-dial from the new modal, and in the comments elaborated because the "expected" behaviour based on the normal bookmarks page and the old modal would be to have the "top-level" folders of Bookmarks and Speed Dial (and since I have cleared away the speed dial, that top level folder shouldn't appear for me).
This top-level approach makes a lot of sense, especially since this way you can search both your bookmarks and speed dial at the same time, rather than having to select one or the other. Since I mostly use keyboard navigation for this, having to "go through" those two selectors as I fill a bookmark out feels like a waste of keystrokes, and if we re-unify it and preserve consistency with the normal bookmarks, this will disappear really easily. Combined with unified search+tree navigation and you reduce the keystrokes needed quite nicely.
A final thought: perhaps an option for opening the modal by default, rather than having to CTRL/CMD+D twice? Just needs to be one simple tick-box. Preferably preserving the "Add by default" behaviour, since that way you can simply ESC out of the modal and know it's saved, which is useful if you're in a textbox (I prefer filling out the description myself, but it's easy to clear what's in there so I don't mind that so much).
I'm not even going to complain about not having the screenshot anymore. Just a shame it's gone.
[1] https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60256/option-to-disable-speed-dial
MoosMas Ambassador
I agree 100%. I love the new update, the new designs, and opacity, the new bookmarks panel, etc. When adding a new bookmark, it's such a relief to finally be able to search for the folder you want to add it to. However, I also noticed the search results don't expand automatically. I searched the forum specifically to see if someone else has posted anything about this issue. Automatically expanding the folders in search results would make the experience so much better. I really hope the Vivaldi team will add this soon.
Another thing I would like to mention is it would be really useful if there was a shortcut to automatically focus the search field when adding a bookmark. For example, when focused on the bookmark panel and pressing Ctrl+F (or whatever the user's search shortcut is).
@aFantasia Absolutely agree on the search not expanding folders.
I also would really like an option to automatically open the new bookmark dialog, because essentially EVERY single time I add a bookmark, I want to select a proper location for it and add additional information.
I would also like the option to make the dialog larger, because I find it very difficult to browse and orient myself in the folder tree with such a small window to see it.
An additional observation is that now, for no apparent reason, the behaviour for assigning a bookmark to a folder has changed.
Previously, you set the folder, and the bookmark goes to the end of the list (reading top-to-bottom).
Now, it jumps to the top. Personally, this now means it trashes organisation, as now I have bookmarks above folders, making it awkward to navigate (especially as it accumulates). Curiously, this is the same behaviour as copy-pasting to a folder, so perhaps the new modal uses the same functions under the hood.
If there were an option to return to the previous format, that would be useful. Additionally so if it were able to affect the copy-paste behaviour, this would help consistency.
From the UX studies I've read, most people prefer to organise folders to the top, items below, since it's the easiest to see the structure and navigate. The new behaviour disrupts such organisation of the bookmark tree, and can require significant scrolling just to navigate the tree (rather than the items), which is rather awkward.
The bookmarks are fuc**d perfectly. Saving has never worked as it should, but in version 3.8 they are absolutely unusable. You can't work with this. I'm really running out of patience
The new bookmark added turn me to Chrome , please let me know when it rollback
Pesala Ambassador
@dekysky There is still plenty of room for improvement, I will grant you that. As for being completely unusable, I can only say that I completely disagree.
- Open the dialog
- Edit the bookmark title and description if you wish
- Type part of the folder name in the search field
- Expand the folder tree (if necessary )
- Select the folder
- Done
Needed improvements:
- Expand the folder tree as soon as a folder match is found
- Remove should permanently delete the bookmark, not just move it to trash
- Last used folder should be remembered
- The speed dial tab is superfluous as speed dials are included in bookmarks.
- The description needs to support Unicode characters, without encoding them (VB-79303)
Pesala Ambassador
@russ44 said:
please let me know when it rollback
That will never happen. What will happen, probably in the 3.9 Snapshots, is that bugs will be fixed and improvements will be made.
Subscribe to the Desktop Snapshots feed to be informed when a new snapshot is available. (We might get one tomorrow if we are lucky).
@Pesala So can we remember the bookmark directory we selected last time ?
This is more useful than searching
You solve a completely different problem. In version 3.8, when saving bookmarks (from the active browser window), the dialog box for selecting folders does not open at all.
Time to include more issues with the new dialogue that need to be fixed I've reported them already, but they bear discussing because it's symptomatic of new changes that could be resolved with giving the users more options and control.
So I just found out that the bookmark shortcut will just not work on some websites (e.g. https://pyre-check.org)! It just does nothing!
So I click manually to do it and... nothing! Everything is blank, including URL! Okay... guess I'll do it all myself... oh it's unresponsive. I can click on fields, but I can't type.
My suspicion is that the auto-populating has been changed to go with the description auto-populating, however rather than do title + URL first and then fill that out, it seems to block everything! And so if the description fails, everything else fails, and the input deadlocks!
Simple workaround: option to disable it filling in the description.
Better workaround: actual thought going into the design. This is turning into a bit of a snafu.
It might be reasonable to have multiple dialogue options so people can switch back to pre 3.8 bookmarking, at least until this gets ironed out. It also facilitates people customising their bookmarking setup to suit them and their workflow, and perhaps their visual preferences (i.e. showing the screenshot).
luagwoandersch
