So 3.8 is here and we have the new UI touchup. Nice.

Unfortunately, the Add Bookmark modal has had a feature regression that the "search bookmarks" does not solve: the search does not actually search.

Previously, you could type the first character and it would cycle through all folders with that character. It worked, I could navigate, but it could have been better.

Now we have search! So I type and all it tells me is that it's in my bookmarks. Because it doesn't expand folders to show the matches. Unlike, say, the normal bookmarks page, where I can have my "normal" set of expanded and collapsed folders, here I have to expand them all.

One small problem is that I have to expand it all. Manually. Every single time. Every last folder.

Now, "fortunately" the minimum work would be to only expand once you've started searching. Except... well, when you move out of the search bar and into the tree view it stops searching. So you end up doing everything manually, which is a kick to the teeth.

So, if we want to actually be better than before and not have this regression, we need to have it expand the folders to show all matches (at least as an option) like we'd expect from the normal page.

Preferably an option to synchronise the search and bookmark tree, so I can type in the tree if I want (like before, only now it matches more than one character!), though this is lower priority it does reduce the need for pointless tab navigation (which is a plus).

I've already opened a separate request [1] that includes a bit about removing the selectors for bookmarks vs speed-dial from the new modal, and in the comments elaborated because the "expected" behaviour based on the normal bookmarks page and the old modal would be to have the "top-level" folders of Bookmarks and Speed Dial (and since I have cleared away the speed dial, that top level folder shouldn't appear for me).

This top-level approach makes a lot of sense, especially since this way you can search both your bookmarks and speed dial at the same time, rather than having to select one or the other. Since I mostly use keyboard navigation for this, having to "go through" those two selectors as I fill a bookmark out feels like a waste of keystrokes, and if we re-unify it and preserve consistency with the normal bookmarks, this will disappear really easily. Combined with unified search+tree navigation and you reduce the keystrokes needed quite nicely.

A final thought: perhaps an option for opening the modal by default, rather than having to CTRL/CMD+D twice? Just needs to be one simple tick-box. Preferably preserving the "Add by default" behaviour, since that way you can simply ESC out of the modal and know it's saved, which is useful if you're in a textbox (I prefer filling out the description myself, but it's easy to clear what's in there so I don't mind that so much).

I'm not even going to complain about not having the screenshot anymore. Just a shame it's gone.

[1] https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60256/option-to-disable-speed-dial