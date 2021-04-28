Currently, for the suggested items in the history, the page URL is shown before the page title. This does not make much sense. Titles are made for humans, URLs for computers. So why is the title not shown first?

Additionally, this behavior is inconsistent with other suggestions like search engine suggestions which have no URL, and so show the human-readable suggestion on the left.

Other browsers already do this, such as firefox (pictured below) and it provides a much better experience.

I understand simply changing the UI may upset many users, so if this can simply be provided as an option in settings, that would work too.




