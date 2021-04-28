Display Title Before URL in Dropdown
Currently, for the suggested items in the history, the page URL is shown before the page title. This does not make much sense. Titles are made for humans, URLs for computers. So why is the title not shown first?
Additionally, this behavior is inconsistent with other suggestions like search engine suggestions which have no URL, and so show the human-readable suggestion on the left.
Other browsers already do this, such as firefox (pictured below) and it provides a much better experience.
I understand simply changing the UI may upset many users, so if this can simply be provided as an option in settings, that would work too.
@Geniusak I second your sentiment. I use third-party software to manage bookmarks and, currently, Vivaldi provides only a portion of the URL to be stored - in some cases. It would be preferable if page titles were transmitted to the software instead of partial URLs - Again, in some cases.
When clicking the down arrow at the right side of the address bar, the history drop-down that I see contains only URLs and no page titles at all.
Has this been addressed at all in a new feature?