Support $removeparam for adblocker
-
Today AdGuard announced a new filter for removing tracking tags from URLs, such as fbclid, utm_source, yclid, read more here: https://adguard.com/en/blog/adguard-url-tracking-filter.html
It can also be added to ublock, but it does not work at all in Vivaldi, since the built-in adblocker does not support the $removeparam function. I would like the developers to fix this. For the PC version, this is not so critical, but for the mobile version, there are no alternatives to this solution.
-
barbudo2005
There is this one also: Actually Legitimate URL Shortener Tool
"Description: In a world dominated by bit.ly, ad.fly, and several thousand other malware cover-up tools, this list reduces the length of URLs in a much more legitimate and transparent manner. Essentially, it automatically removes unnecessary $/& values from the URLs, making them easier to copy from the URL bar and pasting elsewhere as links"
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/DandelionSprout/adfilt/master/LegitimateURLShortener.txt
Could this 2 lists replace the extension ClearURLs or Neat URL?
-
@barbudo2005 said in Support $removeparam for adblocker:
Could this 2 lists replace the extension ClearURLs or Neat URL?
These lists can replace Neat URLs, but ClearURLs does a more complex job, as it not only removes unnecessary parameters, but also corrects indirect links to direct ones to avoid redirects for tracking.
By the way, thank you for the link to URL Shortener, I have not heard about its before.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests
-
PPathduck locked this topic
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters