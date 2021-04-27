User Scripts support
I think it would be good idea to add a simple implementation of User Scripts support to the mobile version.
- This will give more customization options for advanced users
- It will improve ad blocking (for example, using the AdGuard Extra script - https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardExtra )
- It partially compensates for the lack of extension support that so many people have asked for
I think this is not so difficult for basic support and will not cost developers too much effort.
