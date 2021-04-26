Rightclick option needed WITH dialog for selection to folder
When I want to save some videos of a Youtube list as bookmarks, there is no option to select the appropriate folder so far.
So it usually ends up in the main folder and I have to move the bookmark.
Is there an improving feature in sight?
With red circles I have marked which videos I want to add to the bookmarks. By right clicking I expect an option for this, but I can't even find a simple add-option without folder selection.
Neither in mobile nor in desktop.
It could be a similar structure as it is already in adressbar, but for right-click-menu.
Note: I copied this thread from
Feature requests/mobileas @Zalex108 suggested, to have it for desktop too.
It even has bad implementation? from Y/G since you can't multiselect to add to a Youtube List.
Maybe G copies V Code if done...
@Dancer18 U can drag & drop any link or linked image into bookmarks panel > folder you want.
But I do agree it's kinda weird that Bookmark link command doesn't trigger an Add bookmark dialog, & instead just dump it at the bottom of the Bookmark folder. It feel so "unprofessional"... LOL
Yes, that is what I want to have improved.
@Zalex108 You are right: It seems to be special with YT, because in a similar list in bitchute I find an option for bookmarking, although there is no further option to where exactly put it, as @dude99 said too.
@Dancer18 U might wanna change your thread title to something easier to understand, like "Bookmark link command need a Bookmark Link Dialog". That way you will get more upvote.
Personally I dont use this command, I mostly drag & drop link into Bookmark panel > folder. Cuz it's simpler & Im very lazy. LOL
It depends. You have to have that panel visible with not too much folders. Otherwise you have to scroll to be able to drag it to the destination.
BTW: Thanks for suggestion bc title.
bradykelly
@dude99 Just how do you drag and drop a link? It's usually normal text on the page, and trying to drag it just selects text.
I can only manage to drag open tabs into a bookmarks folder and that works nicely, but it's useless when you have many links on one tab you wish to bookmark.
Pesala Ambassador
@bradykelly As long as they are links, and not plain text, you can drag them into any open bookmark folder in the Bookmarks Panel.
- Set the Panel to not floating (right-click on the Panel Toolbar Bookmarks Panel icon to change this)
- Drag the link from the web page, and drop it wherever you want (Bookmark Panel folders will open on hovering the mouse cursor, but you may find it easier to open the target folder first).
Adding a bookmark to Bookmark Bar folders.