When I want to save some videos of a Youtube list as bookmarks, there is no option to select the appropriate folder so far.

So it usually ends up in the main folder and I have to move the bookmark.

Is there an improving feature in sight?

With red circles I have marked which videos I want to add to the bookmarks. By right clicking I expect an option for this, but I can't even find a simple add-option without folder selection.

Neither in mobile nor in desktop.

It could be a similar structure as it is already in adressbar, but for right-click-menu.