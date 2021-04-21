When I'm operating within a tab stack, I'd like to open up a link in another tab that's outside the current tab stack. When working on a page that's within a tab stack, I right click and select "open link in new tab", this will cause the link to open within the existing tab grouping and not as an independent tab outside the stack. This forces me to have to select the tab that just opened in the stack and "remove from tab stack" each time so that I can put the tab in an appropriate group. In my use case, I'm opening several links and grouping like pages for site testing and it would be REALLY useful to have something like that! Hopefully this makes sense and I'm not just doing things wrong. ![0_1619038065968_vivaldiFeature.png](Uploading 100%)