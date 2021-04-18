Trouble vivaldi client email
Hello,
I have two problems with Vivaldi mail client dekstop :
In a private window there is no icon for mail in the control panel. It works on a normal window
when a draft is saved I have a trouble to modify although I do :
- click on mail
- right click modify
- mail is on screen but no changes are possible
Screen shots attached.
Thank you for you help
JB
The mail client is only available in the first window that is opened, so regardless of whether you open a new private or non private window, the mail panel is not available there.
right-click -> edit should work, or double-clicking the draft in the list view.
This should open the email exactly like if you compose a brand new one. If that is what you do and see but then you cannot edit it, then I'm not sure. Please provide some screenshot of what you see and where you cannot modify the draft.
Hello Wildente,
Thks for yous tips.
To modify draft it seems it now works. Bug at the very begining ?
I supposed you are contributor and not from Vivaldi's helpdesk itself because I have another problem :
It is my mistake but I unfortunately requested to delete an account in vivaldi mail client.
I am still seeing "deletion in progress" and this after 2 days. Is this normal ? How can I repair/stop this ?
Consequently this email adress can not be relaunched in settings.
means : deletion in progress
Should be another bug somewhere ?
I have already be in touch with Vivaldi's helpdesk but no answer which helps till now. Do you maybe have an idea ?
Already thank you for your possible answer
JB
ltgorm Vivaldi Team
@jbdpy This is unfortunate. It seems to have wound up in a bad state. It is safe to restart the client but maybe you have already done that? See if restarting will get you back on track. If not then please let me know how it looks.
Hello,
Thank you for your return.
Can you give the best process to restart the client ?
Deinstall Vivaldi ? "declick" the client in vivaldi://expermients and restart ?
Thks coop.
JB
mib2berlin
@jbdpy
Hi, did you restart Vivaldi?
It should restart the mail client automatically.
Cheers, mib
Hello,
I have restarted Vivaldi a lot since sunday and also restarted my PC.
Is there any other way to restart then to X the window and relaunch Vivaldi ?
No evolution. Sth is blocked somewhere but I do not know what.
Brgds
JB
gmg Vivaldi Team
@jbdpy
So a quick fix would be to just delete the db like explained here.
But before you do that it would be nice to know how we got here
- Open vivaldi://inspect/#extensions
- Check Vivaldi -> Inspect
If there's nothing there then
- vivaldi://inspect/#apps
- Click the inspect under mail/mail.html
Just posting the any error you see in those Console tabs would be very helpful
-
Hello,
Thks for this procedure.
What I have done yesterday 21st finally :
- Save my bookmarks
- Uninstall Vivaldi browse
- Erase all Vivaldi file still present in local (a lot)
- Download Vivaldi
- Install Vivaldi
- proceeding vivaldi://experiments
- click in the box
- reinstall all my bookmarks
- create my account in Vivaldi client
and... yepee it works, everything OK :face_savouring_delicious_food:
Now some ideas for development :
- attachment : copy drag in an area in the mail ->attachment should be attached and not
included in the mail
- request an acknowledgment of receipt (not present)
- Possibility to include in the area "signature" a full signature with image : affix the signature
from a text file (text, HTML, picture)
Note that I've been working for long time with Thunderbird but I'm today dissapointed as many bug in last version still not corrected.
Your solution client is good, easy to use. Please continue like this to have an even more advanced version. You are wonderful, Vivaldi is wonderful
Brgds
JB
@jbdpy It is by design that mail is only accessible in one window. It's not that the other window is "private," it's that mail already existed in another window in the same session. Because of possible interference between windows as to the email client, this is on purpose at this time.
To edit a draft, enter the drafts folder and double-click on the draft you want to edit.
gmg Vivaldi Team
Regaring the one window
Like @Ayespy mentions currently the mail is only available in one window at a time.
This is a shortcoming that's currently being worked on.
The main main goal of that task is speed up opening new windows in Vivaldi, but have the side benefit of us being able to put the Mail client in multiple windows (I've mentioned this before in the forums here if someone is experiencing déjà vu due to my comment)
Drag and drop attachment
Definitely something we want to add too next.
-
Hello,
Thls for all.
Still one question : how does it come that I am notify of your answer in [email protected] and not in my vivaldi mailbox ? How do I change this ?
Thks
JB
@jbdpy Notifications cannot be sent to your Vivaldi inbox - only to your recovery email.
Hello,
And if I want to change recovery address where do I have to change ? I do not find on webmail settings any possibility.
Other point for developpment : if you book in the calendar on webmail you have the opportunity to choose as reminder "message". This means you receive a mail.
On client mail this choice in not present. Could be useful as to me.
Brgds
JB
mib2berlin
@jbdpy
Hi, login to vivaldi.net and open profile in the right top menu.
For me it lools like > https: //login.vivaldi.net/profile/editUser?username=mib2berlin < This does not work!
I guess you can change address to your user name to get at the right place.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
@mib2berlin said in Trouble vivaldi client email:
@jbdpy
Hi, login to vivaldi.net and open profile in the right top menu.
For me it lools like > https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/editUser?username=mib2berlin
I guess you can change address to your user name to get at the right place.
Cheers, mib
Use this other Link,
It will open owns
User'sProfile directly:
Also,
@jbdpy Your recovery email is set in your user profile, not on webmail.
-
@gmg Apologies for jumping in this old thread but I can't seem to find a more up-to-date answer: is it yet possible to open mail in multiple tabs? I'd want to have one open in each Workspace - this would make Workspaces worthwhile to me. I barely use them now. Any update appreciated.
Regaring the one window
Like @Ayespy mentions currently the mail is only available in one window at a time.
This is a shortcoming that's currently being worked on.
The main main goal of that task is speed up opening new windows in Vivaldi, but have the side benefit of us being able to put the Mail client in multiple windows (I've mentioned this before in the forums here if someone is experiencing déjà vu due to my comment)
Drag and drop attachment
Definitely something we want to add too next.
-
@mahhkk It's not possible yet. However, with the change to Windows in Portals to display pages, there is some sign it has become possible to develop this ability. Stay tuned.
-
@mahhkk it is already possible to work with mail across workspaces. I have my mail tab pinned. If I'm in another workspace and click on a view filter in the mail panel, the mail tab is immediately moved to that workspace. Works for me!