@nomadic oh you are [yet another] magician, thank you! tis great. not only were you kind enough to respond anyway, but you took the trouble to specifically find then use my earlier post's size, which is just so considerate of you. after experimentation, i found that further expanding it to 750px still [just] fits in ok, & so now i no longer feel claustrophobically "hemmed-in" [fyi, a width far greater than vivaldi's parsimonious default is important for me coz historically & still currently i use extensive nesting in my bookmark hierarchy tree, such that it often occurred in vivaldi that by the time i found the right tree-segment to use, the final child-of-child-of-child etc subfolder was hard or impossible to discern. now that problem is gone]. yay, fabbo.

annoyingly when my latest-of-many failed attempts to solve this myself failed again t'other night, i just deleted the css without saving a copy. from memory, "my" code was similar to yours, but with at least one clearly important difference... i certainly had no :has in mine [coz i did not see that in the Inspect , & i don't know enough to know that i needed to insert it].



tl;dr:

thank you @sjudenim

thank you @nomadic

ps: note this mod, @g_bartsch -- i know that you also want a taller & wider bookmark dropdown thingie.