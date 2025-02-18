Add Bookmark Dropdown (Updated for 7.1)
Notes:
- Speed-dial check box is removed (seems redundant)
- Removed superfluous "location" heading
- The buttons have been rearranged to a more(subjectively speaking) intuitive layout
- Bookmark list size is increased (you can set this by changing the
--ListHeightvalue found under the /* Content */ heading)
CSS
/* Dialog Popup */ .button-popup { max-height: unset !important;} .BookmarkPopup { grid-template-rows: 40px auto 46px; } /* Top header */ .address-top .BookmarkPopup > header > h1 { font-size: 0; } /* hide "added" text */ .address-top .BookmarkPopup > header > p { font-size: 1.1em; font-weight: 700; text-indent: -22px; clip-path: inset(0 0 0 -7px); margin-left: -5px; } /* Content */ .BookmarkPopup-TextInputWrapper { padding: 0 18px 6px !important; } .BookmarkLocationSelector { --ListHeight: 35vh; grid-template-columns: [header checkbox search content footer] auto; grid-template-rows: [header] 40px [checkbox] 0 [search] 40px [content] var(--ListHeight) [footer] auto; } /* Search bar */ .BookmarkPopup .dialog-content { gap: unset !important; } .BookmarkLocationSelector-Header, .BookmarkLocationSelector-SearchInput, .BookmarkLocationSelector-AddFolderButton { background-color: var(--colorBg); } .BookmarkLocationSelector-SearchInput { grid-area: header !important; margin-top: -5px; width: 85%; } .BookmarkLocationSelector-SearchInput-Input:not(:focus), .BookmarkLocationSelector-SearchInput-Input:focus { border-radius: var(--radiusRounded); background-color: var(--colorBgDarker); max-width: 250px; } .BookmarkLocationSelector-AddFolderButton { grid-area: header !important; position: absolute; right: 0; margin-top: -5px; padding: 6.5px 18px; height: 45px; } #browser > div.button-popup.button-popup-center.button-popup-pos-below.button-popup-arrow-dark.button-popup-appear-done.button-popup-enter-done > form > div > div.BookmarkLocationSelector.BookmarkPopup-LocationSelector > div.button-toolbar.BookmarkLocationSelector-AddFolderButton > button > span.button-icon > svg > path { fill-rule: evenodd; d: path("M 2.35717 3.36075 C 2.13323 3.58693 2.00515 3.89221 2 4.21203 V 11.7872 C 1.99441 11.9479 2.02163 12.1081 2.07996 12.2577 C 2.13828 12.4073 2.22648 12.5431 2.33904 12.6568 C 2.4516 12.7705 2.58613 12.8596 2.73425 12.9185 C 2.88237 12.9774 3.04091 13.0049 3.2 12.9993 H 12.8 C 13.1167 12.9941 13.4189 12.8647 13.6428 12.6385 C 13.8668 12.4123 13.9948 12.1071 14 11.7872 L 14 6 C 14 5.5 13.5 5 13 5 H 8 L 6.8 3 H 3.2 C 2.88334 3.0052 2.5811 3.13457 2.35717 3.36075 Z M 2.99939 11.822 L 3 11.8046 V 4.22318 C 3.00223 4.16171 3.02741 4.10511 3.06779 4.06432 C 3.10773 4.02398 3.15929 4.00208 3.21161 4 H 6.24589 L 7.5 6 H 12.8 C 12.9105 6 13 6.08796 13 6.19842 C 13 7.13107 13 11.0636 13 11.7761 C 12.9978 11.8376 12.9726 11.8942 12.9322 11.935 C 12.8923 11.9753 12.8407 11.9972 12.7884 11.9993 H 3.18227 L 3.16455 11.9999 C 3.14406 12.0006 3.12343 11.9971 3.10383 11.9893 C 3.08421 11.9815 3.06567 11.9694 3.04966 11.9533 C 3.03364 11.9371 3.02051 11.9171 3.01165 11.8944 C 3.00278 11.8717 2.99853 11.847 2.99939 11.822 Z"); } .BookmarkLocationSelector-AddFolderButton > button { background-image: unset !important; background-color: var(--colorBgDarker); font-size: 0; padding: 13px; } .BookmarkLocationSelector-AddFolderButton > button:hover { background-color: var(--colorHighlightBg) !important; color: var(--colorAccentFg); } /* Folder list */ .BookmarkLocationSelector-FolderList { margin-top: -41px; } .dialog-content { scrollbar-gutter: unset !important; } /* Footer buttons */ .BookmarkPopup .dialog-footer { justify-content: space-between; } .address-top .BookmarkPopup > footer > input[type="submit"] { width: 55%; } .address-top .BookmarkPopup > footer > input[type="submit"]:hover{ background-color: var(--colorHighlightBg); color: var(--colorAccentFg) } .address-top .button-popup.button-popup-enter-done .BookmarkPopup > footer > input.danger { width: 30%; } .address-top .button-popup.button-popup-enter-done .BookmarkPopup > footer > input.danger:hover { background-color: var(--colorErrorBg); color: white !important; } .BookmarkInputField:last-of-type { border-bottom: none !important; } .BookmarkLocationSelector-SpeedDialCheckbox { display: none; } .BookmarkInputField-Title { color: var(--colorHighlightBg); font-weight: 700; }
If you want the alternating row colours
CSS
/* Alternating row colours */ .vivaldi-tree .tree-item:nth-child(even) { background-color: var(--colorFgAlpha); } .vivaldi-tree .tree-item, .vivaldi-tree .tree-row[data-selected] { border-radius: 0 !important; }
Final note
This styling is strongly influenced by the wonderful and elegant Extension Control (which you really should be using) that was made by our community!
Updated for 3.8 RC
Here are my alternate CSS mod of the new Add bookmark popup dialog, they might not look as stylish as @sjudenim version, but they do packed with a ton of useful features:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/461684
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/496029
Updated for v.6.1
@sjudenim very nice work. what would you say to a request for these additional tweaks please?
- full dropdown height to extend down to the bottom of the vivaldi window, with all this additional height ofc dedicated to the bookmarks tree
- dropdown width to be, say for example, 555px
I'll look into it for you tomorrow
Updated (again) for 6.1
- resizable bookmark list
-
@sjudenim thanks very much for this. it works well, & i have replaced your
.BookmarkPopup { min-height: 60vh; }with
.BookmarkPopup { min-height: 95vh }, to best suit my height preference.
now i need to deduce how to expand the width. i have found code controlling this via using the UI
Inspecttool, & therein, i can indeed make it the width i want. for reasons i don't yet understand, when i then copy & paste that same code segment into the CSS & relaunch, it does not work. this stuff still blows my mind.
@ybjrepnfr This might be what you need:
.button-popup:has(.BookmarkPopup) { --popupWidth: 555px !important; }
What did you try to use? I could help explain why it didn't work.
@nomadic oh you are [yet another] magician, thank you! tis great. not only were you kind enough to respond anyway, but you took the trouble to specifically find then use my earlier post's size, which is just so considerate of you. after experimentation, i found that further expanding it to 750px still [just] fits in ok, & so now i no longer feel claustrophobically "hemmed-in" [fyi, a width far greater than vivaldi's parsimonious default is important for me coz historically & still currently i use extensive nesting in my bookmark hierarchy tree, such that it often occurred in vivaldi that by the time i found the right tree-segment to use, the final child-of-child-of-child etc subfolder was hard or impossible to discern. now that problem is gone]. yay, fabbo.
annoyingly when my latest-of-many failed attempts to solve this myself failed again t'other night, i just deleted the css without saving a copy. from memory, "my" code was similar to yours, but with at least one clearly important difference... i certainly had no
:hasin mine [coz i did not see that in the
Inspect, & i don't know enough to know that i needed to insert it].
tl;dr:
ps: note this mod, @g_bartsch -- i know that you also want a taller & wider bookmark dropdown thingie.
@ybjrepnfr No worries. I can explain how I came up with my CSS at least.
Explanation below
First after inspecting, I looked to find what is currently controlling the width.
Saw it was controlled with the selector
.button-popupand the width was a variable that was set in the
div's style attribute.
That let me know I would need an
!importantif I wanted to override the variable itself. The style attribute will take precedence otherwise.
-
.button-popupseemed like a generic container that might be reused by other UI elements, so I needed a way to set the width when only the bookmark popup was open.
-
I saw that the
forminside had a promising class called
.BookmarkPopup, but I needed to define the variable on the
.button-popupabove for the overriding CSS to work.
When you attach
:has()to a selector, it allows you to further filter the things it will match by looking at the elements below it in the hierarchy while still allowing you to set the attributes on that top level element.
So since I couldn't do something like
.button-popup .BookmarkPopupbecause it would apply the change on the
.BookmarkPopupelement which was the wrong level, I used
.button-popup:has(.BookmarkPopup)to say, "match elements with the class
.button-popupif they have an element below them with the class
.BookmarkPopup."
-
@nomadic said in [Beta] Add Bookmark Dropdown (Updated for 6.1):
since I couldn't do something like .button-popup .BookmarkPopup because it would apply the change on the .BookmarkPopup element which was the wrong level
masterful! i shan't pretend that i fully grasp all the important details, but yes i think i get the main strategy. re the bit i quoted; i'm pretty sure that's the area wherein i was floundering about, frustrated that all my css did was to widen part of the dropdown, but not the actual tree & scrollbar. thanks!
tis, ofc, o/t here, but as an inexperienced new user, maybe i might get away with it, just this once ...
yesterday i tried [separate css] to colour the tab audio icon. much like above, it worked beautifully for me within
Inspect, but did nothing at all once copied into the css:
.audioicon { color: darkorange; }
so now i'm wondering if i need to insert one of your magic
:hasinto it, somewhere [oh, &/or, one of those
!important... as you can see, i truly have no clue].
legobuilder26
@ybjrepnfr it's the
!important. Since there is already a color assigned by the browser's base CSS, you have to add
!importantto override that.
-
@legobuilder26 thanks. it sounded like it should be right, but sadly has made no improvement:
.audioicon { color: darkorange !important; }
-
@ybjrepnfr Strange, it works for me even without the
!importantbecause the color is set on the
.tab.
Perhaps you have some broken CSS above it in your file? If you do something like miss a semicolon or closing bracket, everything below it will not work.
You can try moving the CSS for the audio icon color to the top of the file to test it out, but obviously you should try to track down the broken formatting.
A code editor should have a way to auto format CSS files which is good for highlighting mistakes. I don't have a good recommendation for Linux if you are truly allergic to Microsoft products (
VScodewith the extension
Prettierif you can stomach it). Not sure if something like
Vimor
Nanowould be up to the task, but maybe I am just not hitting the right sequence of keys
-
@nomadic oh well that's sure weird, innit? i take your point about possible
broken CSS above it in your file...
...coz i've experienced that before in a different css. this one was a brand new file, & this is its entire contents:
/* 8/5/23: Set tab audioicon to my preferred colour, for improved contrast. --> oh bugger, though it works in the Inspector UI, it does not work here in this CSS. */ .audioicon { color: darkorange !important; }
-
@ybjrepnfr Hmm, my last guess is maybe your filename is invalid? It shouldn't contain any spaces. If you have any weird characters or formatting for the name, try changing it to something simple like
a.css.
You can also try adding some known working CSS to make sure the file is working, or move the audio icon CSS to an already working file.
Here is a good tester, makes the tab text red:
.tab { color: red !important; }
-
@ybjrepnfr oooh, ripper! tis fixed ... & your [@nomadic ]...
good for highlighting mistakes
...got me thinking. somehow, in column 1 of the tabbed-indented line there was a weird invisible non-utf8 character. once i removed it & relaunched vivaldi, it indeed works:
Spoiler
that really puzzles me, coz afaik, t'other night i had simply copied those lines from
Inspectthen pasted them into the new text file.
thanks @nomadic , & sorry @sjudenim for temporarily hijacking your thread. i'm pretty sure it'll never happen again. shirley.