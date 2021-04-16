Notes: pressing tab in a bulleted outline entry should add a level to the bullet
-
davecampbell
using Notes as an outliner is a nightmare - basically useless without this core functionality.
maybe there's an 'outline mode', not sure. all i know is that i use outlining all the time and i can't use Notes to do this.
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
davecampbell
yeah, thanks.
markdown is not an 'outliner'.
think 'workflowy' for a model.
or even Word, for that matter.
maybe it's just not a feature.
if not, make it a feature request.
-
I dream of an outliner in Vivaldi Notes too : )
-
@davecampbell The outliner mode would be nice. There is only a visual view when the note is opened in a new tab which make slightly easier to add commons elements, but not an automatic way a-la onenote: