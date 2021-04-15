Currently in Vivaldi Split View functionality is binding to tab stacking or at least selecting.

This solution has several disadvantages, i.e. when browser opens links in new tab and automatically adds new tab to stack split view is changed.

Can I (we?) asking for something manually controlled? Maybe button/menu where we can choose view layout (split by 2 horizontal, split by 2 vertical, split by 3…) and that layout will di displayed permanentlly, regardless of tabs and stacks? Displayed tabs could be changed by activating chosen view panel and next by choosing tab for that panel.

Sorry guys. I'm really love Vivaldi and specially Split View (first thing that I activate after launching browser), but I'm also really would prefer solution that I could actually controlled.