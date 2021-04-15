Simpler, manual controled Split View
-
Currently in Vivaldi Split View functionality is binding to tab stacking or at least selecting.
This solution has several disadvantages, i.e. when browser opens links in new tab and automatically adds new tab to stack split view is changed.
Can I (we?) asking for something manually controlled? Maybe button/menu where we can choose view layout (split by 2 horizontal, split by 2 vertical, split by 3…) and that layout will di displayed permanentlly, regardless of tabs and stacks? Displayed tabs could be changed by activating chosen view panel and next by choosing tab for that panel.
Sorry guys. I'm really love Vivaldi and specially Split View (first thing that I activate after launching browser), but I'm also really would prefer solution that I could actually controlled.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@GregEm Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
- Help on Feature Requests
- Vivaldi Help
- Forum Markdown Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Bug Reports
- Modding Vivaldi
- Web Panels
- Vivaldi for Android
- Snapshot vs Stable
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- The first thing that I recommend is to assign easy to remember shortcuts to tiling operations.
- The second thing is to edit the Tab Menu in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Tabs.
- To open a link in a new tab that is not part of the tiled tabs, drag the link and drop it onto the New Tab button.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
jvcarvalhos
@Pesala said in Simpler, manual controled Split View:
@GregEm Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
- Help on Feature Requests
- Vivaldi Help
- Forum Markdown Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Bug Reports
- Modding Vivaldi
- Web Panels
- Vivaldi for Android
- Snapshot vs Stable
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- The first thing that I recommend is to assign easy to remember shortcuts to tiling operations.
- The second thing is to edit the Tab Menu in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Tabs.
- To open a link in a new tab that is not part of the tiled tabs, drag the link and drop it onto the New Tab button.
I wonder if it is possible to make a better tab choice when using Split View, allowing you to search and open something new, or choose from the already open tabs. Another good thing to implement would be to join the split tabs, or somehow highlight that they are on the same screen.