Add support for the Touch Events Rec.
-
Currently, at least on Linux, Vivaldi doesn't support Touch Events. Touch interactions in the browser such as two finger 'pinch' gestures are intercepted and 'zoom' the page but do not trigger touch events in the DOM. Touch dragging doesn't work at all etc.
https://www.w3.org/TR/touch-events/
Touchscreen interaction with web pages is primitive in Vivaldi, limited to just 'click' simulation and two finger scrolling, and sites like Google Maps are impossible to use with a touchscreen.
-
I recently switched over to Vivaldi and noticed that e.g. in Google Maps I cannot drag or zoom inside maps on a Linux device with touch screen. Is there still no support?
When I zoom, the whole page is zoomed, not the part of the map.
So, is there an update here?