FabulousMythicalBird
Please add this option. For now I can only open, save image and copy link. But I need to copy image url when i long tap on image.
A workaround you can use is to 'open the image in new tab' The new tab will have the image url
FabulousMythicalBird
Another workaround to use Firefox.
So strange: we have lots of unnecessary menu items but haven't important ones.
The option is still needed! seriously, why it's still not implemented? it's kind of essential feature :v
this is shitty work around, as You have to open new tab, go to it, open the address bar, and then copy. which is pretty annoying.
mib2berlin Soprano
@treap
Hi, one vote in 6 month, it seams not many user need this, not even the user wrote here.
I don't need that either so no upvote from me.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin The user who wrote this told his workaround will be switching to another browser :v and I don't want to switch back to Yandex again :v that's not even somethin anyone should ask for, it's basic feature that any browser has. It takes to long to open another tab and go to address bar to copy link especially when You look for source of some image and the 'search by image' option doesn't work when using 'desktop version' of sites in Vivaldi
I would also appreciate this feature
sirien.neiris
I requested this long time ago - and I still need this so I ping this thread hoping others will join...