Popup video on Facebook not working
Hello,
I notice that Facebook videos don't have the possibility of popout videos. As I did not find anything about it in the forum it is maybe only on my system? Anybody else has the same problem?
Kind regards,
Thorsten
I can pop out the video using the button in the lower right hand corner, but I don't see the one in the top center that I have on other video sites.
This works
... while this one is missing on facebook
Yes, I have the same experience as WildeEnte.
I checked my extensions by deactivating them all one by one, reloading the facebook page after each and see if the popup icon appears, but no - the popup button in the video stays absent.
I think is facebook behaviour and not a chromium/Vivaldi/extension issue. Their PIP button works - although is not a pop-out window - while the PIP browsers implementation doesn't. Is the same with Opera which has a different way to handle PIP than chromium/Vivaldi.
Anything new about this topic? I still can't pop out videos on Facebook.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Tokoloko I tried and used a bookmarklet to switch to popout.
Create a bookmark in bookmark bar
with Name: PiP
and URL:
javascript:var%20v=document.querySelector(%22video%22);v.removeAttribute(%22disablePictureInPicture%22);v.requestPictureInPicture();if(history.replaceState){window.history.replaceState({},"",location.href);};
Copy the URL above, paste into URL field of bookmark and check in bookmark manager if URL has the javascript: at beginning!
Then on Facebook click the PiP bookmark in address bar and video will be in popout.
@DoctorG Thanks a lot, that nearly does what I want to have!
The only drawback is, that it pops out the first video on the page, not the one that is currently playing.
Sadly, I don't have any usable knowledge about JavaScript, so I pasted your code to ChatGPT and asked it if it knows that this code does. It came up with the correct answer, so I asked it to modify the code so that it pops out the currently playing video. It came up with this code
javascript:var%20vs=document.querySelectorAll(%22video%22);for(var%20i=0;i<vs.length;i++){if(!vs[i].paused){var%20v=vs[i];break;}}if(v){v.removeAttribute(%22disablePictureInPicture%22);v.requestPictureInPicture();}if(history.replaceState){window.history.replaceState({},"",location.href);}
This is doing exactly what I want - thanks a lot!
@Tokoloko Ah, it searched for all HTML5 video elements an check which one is not paused. Nice solution.
And do you have a source for teh code?
ChatGPT can not program, so it must have learned it from a web page how to do it.
@DoctorG or likely learnt it from an user. I don't think it will credit in that case
Or the AI stole code without giving any kudos.
Do you really think that all coding that is done by ChatGPT and the likes are just "copy and paste" from some source where exactly this problem already has been solved?
From my experience in letting me help coding this is not the case.
@Tokoloko I, and that is my personal opinion, do not think that ChatGPT ia a solution for all coding problems. If people are able to know what sort of code ChatGPT creates, then it is ok to use such helping tool.
if you need chatgpt to write programs, I'd better stay away from your software