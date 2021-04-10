@DoctorG Thanks a lot, that nearly does what I want to have!

The only drawback is, that it pops out the first video on the page, not the one that is currently playing.

Sadly, I don't have any usable knowledge about JavaScript, so I pasted your code to ChatGPT and asked it if it knows that this code does. It came up with the correct answer, so I asked it to modify the code so that it pops out the currently playing video. It came up with this code

javascript:var%20vs=document.querySelectorAll(%22video%22);for(var%20i=0;i<vs.length;i++){if(!vs[i].paused){var%20v=vs[i];break;}}if(v){v.removeAttribute(%22disablePictureInPicture%22);v.requestPictureInPicture();}if(history.replaceState){window.history.replaceState({},"",location.href);}

This is doing exactly what I want - thanks a lot!