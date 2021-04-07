Show Article Cover Image/Thumbnails
Most rss articles come with a main/cover image (not sure what they're called) even the ones which only have an article preview and not the full text. Similarly, many feed readers show these in a thumbnail besides or under the title. I would appreciate if we could have this in vivaldi as well.
jernej.lesjak
Would love such view with thumbnails in RSS Feed too.
P pafflick moved this topic from Archive on
With 6.8 we now have preview text, but no thumbnail yet.