expand drop down search engine list, when you click into the search field?
-
is there a way to implement this opera 12 behaviour?
-
.. or when pasting something into the searchbox.
not possible?
-
Hi,
AFAIK nothing.
BTW,
Do you know the dropdown works clicking in the Search icon, right?
--
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
You could potentially automate a click on the search engine icon when focusing the search field. But I question the behavior, both address field and quick commands allow for the use of search engine nicknames, which is just the cleaner way to handle this, instead of wasting 2 clicks and then switching back to keyboard.
-
@luetage said in expand drop down search engine list, when you click into the search field?:
You could potentially automate a click on the search engine icon when focusing the search field.
how would i do this?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@schreck By writing a Javascript mod ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
That’s an advanced modification and shouldn’t you be able to write Javascript yourself, you would have to ask someone to code this for you. Since it’s a very specialized request I wouldn’t bet on it.
edit: damn, we are already on the modifications board, I’m sorry ^^
You would have to add a listener to the search field and then trigger a click on the target element.
-
thanks, but not really a practicable solution then..
-
meanwhile, is there an easier way to expand the droplist automatically,
when pasting or typing something into the searchbox?
-
@schreck No. Writing javascript for this shouldn’t be particularly hard, but you have to install the mod in the end. If you are willing to do this, I’ll take a look at it.
-
@luetage
would be very much appreciated! great
im already using some mods, so installing shouldnt be a big problem (:
thanks a lot!
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@schreck Hmm, simulating clicks is getting harder and harder as time goes by. This is what I have so far:
{ const open_drop = () => document.querySelector(".SearchEngineSelect-Icon button").click(); let appendChild = Element.prototype.appendChild; Element.prototype.appendChild = function () { if (this.tagName === "DIV") { setTimeout( function () { if (this.classList.contains("UrlBar-SearchField")) this.addEventListener("click", open_drop); }.bind(this, arguments[0]) ); } return appendChild.apply(this, arguments); }; }
Click is not being registered, focus would work. But since you don’t want to use the keyboard this doesn’t help much. Maybe someone else has an idea.
-
-
-
@luetage said in expand drop down search engine list, when you click into the search field?:
@schreck Hmm, simulating clicks is getting harder and harder as time goes by. This is what I have so far:
{ const open_drop = () => document.querySelector(".SearchEngineSelect-Icon button").click(); let appendChild = Element.prototype.appendChild; Element.prototype.appendChild = function () { if (this.tagName === "DIV") { setTimeout( function () { if (this.classList.contains("UrlBar-SearchField")) this.addEventListener("click", open_drop); }.bind(this, arguments[0]) ); } return appendChild.apply(this, arguments); }; }
Click is not being registered, focus would work. But since you don’t want to use the keyboard this doesn’t help much. Maybe someone else has an idea.
sorry, wasnt around.. thx for this, but what does this do then? you mean by focus when i hover over the search field or when i click into it? can this be triggered easier when i paste something into the field, that would be perfect..?
when i hover over it one can see the "x" button appearing, could this maybe be combined with expanding the list?
@shifte I really dont want to run a program for this sole purpose?
-
im still looking for a mod that automatically expands the searchengines dropdown list, when i paste or type something into the search field.
any ideas?
-
is this somehow possible meanwhile?