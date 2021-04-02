Use new translation engine also for emails
-
While you are at it partnering with Lingvanex implementing a locally hosted translation engine (if I understand correctly 'locally hosted' means my own PC, not a Vivaldi server) you probably already thought about also adding that feature to the mail client.
If you didn't, then I suggest you think about it
-
@WildEnte said in Use new translation engine also for emails:
if I understand correctly 'locally hosted' means my own PC, not a Vivaldi server
Not correct, it does mean Vivaldi server(s).
-
Hm well even then, if that is made transparent enough, allowing translations directly in the mailbox may be something people may appreciate, given Vivaldi's great privacy track record
-
@WildEnte I think overall, the mail client needs to be treated more like a web page. There should be the address bar, with links to emails, bookmarks for bookmarking emails, extensions support (so the community can develop m3 extensions), profile switcher, translations, and tracker blocker (emails contain trackers too!). Basically, they should not have hidden the address bar, at least in my opinion. They should have made the address bar features work in mail client. Also, the address bar can be used to leave the mail client and go to an URL, I don't really like having to close the mail panel and open a new tab.
-
@code3 bookmarking emails!? Like, in folders?
https://wildente.vivaldi.net/e-mail-folders-and-whats-wrong-with-them/
While I'm all for integrating email in the browser, I am not for mixing the usage concepts that have individually evolved to certain sophistication. The use of email is different than the use of webpages (even that of messengers) so a one size fits nobody approach is not correct in my opinion.
What does make sense though is to make use of features and concepts available in one realm (web / mail / chat) and see how they can in a beneficial way serve needs better in another.
So while I'm not very thrilled by the idea of bookmarking emails, your other suggestions are resonating more.
-
@WildEnte Alright, I hear you. I still think, on rare but important occasions I might want to have an email in speed dial... It would be a good reminder to reply or rsvp to an email. (I will read your blog post too)
-
This post is deleted!
-
@WildEnte Just a taste of what's possible:
(If only we could link to specific emails)
(The deleted post above was the same thing, different screenshot, I deleted it just incase anyone could read the emails from it)
-
Well I also want to be able to link to emails as you know, so alright, why should a bookmark not be able to point to something else than a webpage that has a unique address and that can be opened with Vivaldi. Since file:/// addresses can already be bookmarked, I guess that if emails have unique addresses that we can use, the ability to bookmarking them will kind of be automatically given
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
@code3 @WildEnte Adding an email as a bookmark is technically already possible.
The bookmarks bar (if you have it enabled) is currently visible in the mail client.
You can then...
- Double click on an email from the list (or press enter when an email is focused) to open it in a new tab.
- Right click on the bookmarks bar
- Choose "Add active tab"
Tada
-
@code3 adding emails to bookmarks is more for you I guess ... also works without the bookmarks bar by using the "bookmark active page" in the context menu of the bookmarks panel.
@gmg this is so great! so emails do have a link already that looks like vivaldi://mail/message/39698/ and all my wishes regarding the linking to emails are practically implemented already! Great stuff!
(we deviate from the original topic of this thread though, so I'll link to your post in the linking to emails thread)
-
@gmg Thank you! I do not use the book Mark’s bar. Is there a way to not hide the address bar, so I can copy the message link at any time by clicking in the address bar?
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
I don't think there's currently a quick command or menu item to copy the current address of a page. Therefore, I don't think so, but I could be wrong ️
-
jlsanchezdiaz1
"VIVALDI MAIL" HAS NOT A TRANSLATION PROGRAM ICON, THAT CAN BE VERY USEFULL. GERMANY HAS GOOD TRANSLATIONS PROGRAMS.
-
Please turn off Caps Lock before posting. For now, you can add a translation engine such as DeepL as a web panel, and copy mail text to that panel for translation.
-
With translate now in the Panel I feel we might be getting closer to a translate button for mail?
I guess there needs to be a disclaimer that the translation is not done locally first time you use it but I think it's very nice feature for a mail client.
-
@wildente should be an opt-in feature for M3: "Disclaimer: translation rely on a 3rd party service. Read here and there before using"
-
ericcoleta
First of all, I'd like to congratulate you on the excellent work with the Vivaldi Browser. The integration of feeds, mail, calendar, and efficient navigation makes Vivaldi an essential tool in my daily life. However, I believe there is a crucial functionality missing in Vivaldi Mail: automatic email translation.
The Importance of Automatic Email Translation
In today's globalized world, we receive emails and newsletters from all over the globe, often in languages we don't master. Professionals working in technology, for instance, frequently subscribe to international newsletters to stay updated with the latest trends. Without an integrated translation feature, these users might struggle to read and understand this content directly in Vivaldi Mail.
Use Case Examples
Developers receiving updates about new libraries or frameworks in English, but whose native language is Portuguese.
Marketing professionals following market trends in Asia, receiving emails in Chinese or Japanese.
Students enrolled in international online courses receiving materials via email in different languages.
Possible Technical Solutions
We know that Vivaldi already has its own translation service integrated into the browser. It would be possible to extend this functionality to Vivaldi Mail, allowing users to automatically translate email content into their preferred language.
Some implementation suggestions:
Automatic Translation of Received Emails: Add an option in Vivaldi Mail settings to enable automatic translation of received emails into the user's chosen language.
Manual Translation Button: Insert a "Translate" button in the email menu, allowing the user to translate the email when desired, with the option to "Undo Translation" to view the original content.
Translation of Sent Emails: In the future, implement the ability to translate emails written by the user before sending them, facilitating international communication.
Privacy Considerations
I understand that translating emails may raise privacy concerns since the email content would need to be processed by a translation server. To mitigate this issue:
Notice and Consent: Display a message informing that the email will be sent for translation, requesting the user's consent.
Local Translation Options: Whenever possible, use local translation solutions to avoid sending data to external servers.
Secure Partnerships: If external services are necessary (like Google, Microsoft, DeepL, OpenAI), ensure that partnerships respect user privacy.
Benefits for Vivaldi
Besides enhancing user experience, this feature could open doors for future commercial partnerships. Vivaldi could integrate premium translation services, offering additional options to users and potentially generating revenue through commissions or subscription models.
Conclusion
Implementing automatic translation in Vivaldi Mail would make the browser even more complete and accessible, breaking language barriers and promoting more effective communication. This aligns with Vivaldi's premise of being a universal environment that facilitates international collaboration.
I hope you consider this suggestion, and I am available to assist in any way possible.
Sincerely,
Eric Coleta.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ericcoleta There is no privacy issue if you use Vivaldi’s translation feature — your data is sent to Vivaldi’s secure server, translated, then returned to the browser.
- Open the Translate Panel (set it to non-floating)
- Select text in the email
- Drag it to the panel
Not quite as convenient as translating the entire email, but perfectly usable.
Example English to Italian
Ciao,
Grazie per aver segnalato questo problema e scusa per il problema.
Siamo stati in grado di riprodurre il problema. Gli sviluppatori esamineranno la questione e se hanno una correzione, ti invieremo un aggiornamento automatizzato via e-mail una volta rilasciata la correzione nella versione Stabile di Vivaldi.
Siamo un team piccolo, quindi tieni presente che (a seconda della complessità) potrebbe volerci un po' di tempo prima che la correzione entri nella nostra versione Stable.
Grazie per avere pazienza con noi e usare Vivaldi!