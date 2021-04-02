First of all, I'd like to congratulate you on the excellent work with the Vivaldi Browser. The integration of feeds, mail, calendar, and efficient navigation makes Vivaldi an essential tool in my daily life. However, I believe there is a crucial functionality missing in Vivaldi Mail: automatic email translation.

The Importance of Automatic Email Translation

In today's globalized world, we receive emails and newsletters from all over the globe, often in languages we don't master. Professionals working in technology, for instance, frequently subscribe to international newsletters to stay updated with the latest trends. Without an integrated translation feature, these users might struggle to read and understand this content directly in Vivaldi Mail.

Use Case Examples

Developers receiving updates about new libraries or frameworks in English, but whose native language is Portuguese.

Marketing professionals following market trends in Asia, receiving emails in Chinese or Japanese.

Students enrolled in international online courses receiving materials via email in different languages.

Possible Technical Solutions

We know that Vivaldi already has its own translation service integrated into the browser. It would be possible to extend this functionality to Vivaldi Mail, allowing users to automatically translate email content into their preferred language.

Some implementation suggestions:

Automatic Translation of Received Emails: Add an option in Vivaldi Mail settings to enable automatic translation of received emails into the user's chosen language.

Manual Translation Button: Insert a "Translate" button in the email menu, allowing the user to translate the email when desired, with the option to "Undo Translation" to view the original content.

Translation of Sent Emails: In the future, implement the ability to translate emails written by the user before sending them, facilitating international communication.

Privacy Considerations

I understand that translating emails may raise privacy concerns since the email content would need to be processed by a translation server. To mitigate this issue:

Notice and Consent: Display a message informing that the email will be sent for translation, requesting the user's consent.

Local Translation Options: Whenever possible, use local translation solutions to avoid sending data to external servers.

Secure Partnerships: If external services are necessary (like Google, Microsoft, DeepL, OpenAI), ensure that partnerships respect user privacy.

Benefits for Vivaldi

Besides enhancing user experience, this feature could open doors for future commercial partnerships. Vivaldi could integrate premium translation services, offering additional options to users and potentially generating revenue through commissions or subscription models.

Conclusion

Implementing automatic translation in Vivaldi Mail would make the browser even more complete and accessible, breaking language barriers and promoting more effective communication. This aligns with Vivaldi's premise of being a universal environment that facilitates international collaboration.

I hope you consider this suggestion, and I am available to assist in any way possible.

Sincerely,

Eric Coleta.

@gmg @team