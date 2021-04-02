Vivaldi reloads like crazy
Vivaldi tends to reload sites. Sometimes it's complete all of a sudden reaload. Mostly it happens on weak connection no matter if it's wifi or mobile connection. It reloads the site and usually fall in a loop and reloads time after time. You have to restart the app so it could go back to normal. It's completly annoying especially on fb.
I have option to always use desktop version as default turned on.
Nothing has changed and this isxstill an issue, and a very annoying one.
I think the browsers reloads even faster right now
still, nothing's changed, I think I'll move back to yandex
hah, fun thing, i just opened the browser right know and You know what? IT STILL HAPPENS
mib2berlin
@treap
Hi, I cant reproduce on my Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Umidigi One on Android 8.1 and 11 and never read a report from an other user but ...
If this is a bug on some mobiles it would be good to report it to the Vivaldi developer.
If nobody report it it will never get fixed.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/
Cheers, mib
well, it got fixed somehow ;F but browser still reloads tabs immediately after swithinchg to another one which is also annoying as hell
I'm using latest Viavaldi on Oukitel K7 Pro phone with android 9. I feel that this shit version of android might be causing problems as it kills all the processes in background
@treap I think the likely root cause of the issue you have been experiencing for these past few months is due to your Android settings, not Vivaldi.
Make sure that battery optimisation is disabled for Vivaldi. The instructions to do this on your Oukitel device should be similar to these instructions for a a Google Pixel device.
I run Vivaldi on a range of Android phones and my tablet. Specs range from mid-range processors and 4GB RAM to high-end processors with 8GB RAM. The browser typically keeps 3 tabs in memory, and the rest reload when I re-visit them.
@paragon i'd say the problem lays on both sides.
on stock android 9 (but i think it also is on branded versions) battery optimisation is totally useless part of settings, it literally does nothing. many apps suffer from that and it's a common problem. background processes are killed very fast and people e.g. don't get notifications from messenger, whatsapp, discord, as these are not able to function properly in background. battery optimisation doesn't change anything, one have to ad special exeptions via ADB so that thing would work properly. It's not specs, it's this shit version of android fault, and i think that might affect Vivaldi too, as it also works the same on Yandex.
Would be cool if anyone tried to do anything with it, proper permissions or programing in the app so it could block all these. Gmail and i think all google apps are not affected by that so there is a way for that. But no one cares about that even thou there are tons of complaints about it on the web :v
Hello!
Another Vivaldi user here.
Just wanted to say: I googled for the issue and landed in this thread.
I disabled the battery optimization like recommended in this thread and this helped a little bit. But did not solve the problem completely.
So. When is this going to be fixed?
OnePlus 3T, 6GB RAM, Android 11 Custom ROM.
Looks like the devs are not active in their own forum?
What's the best way to report this issue officially?
Because it does not magically disappear....
@tiga05 it's been 2 years and still nothing changed vivaldi android devs are total opposite of desktop devs, or sent to make it as punishment xD i guess only giving 1/5 in play store would affect anything.
Hi,
For those with that problem (or any other),
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
One of you open a Bug Report and add the AB# here for follow up.
Devs are busy with other things, sometimes they have a look at the Forum but just an Official Bug Report gives a real feedback of a problem to them.
Follow that to notify them.
You can find the Report Bug link at the very end of the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
Thx
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
