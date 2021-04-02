@paragon i'd say the problem lays on both sides.

on stock android 9 (but i think it also is on branded versions) battery optimisation is totally useless part of settings, it literally does nothing. many apps suffer from that and it's a common problem. background processes are killed very fast and people e.g. don't get notifications from messenger, whatsapp, discord, as these are not able to function properly in background. battery optimisation doesn't change anything, one have to ad special exeptions via ADB so that thing would work properly. It's not specs, it's this shit version of android fault, and i think that might affect Vivaldi too, as it also works the same on Yandex.

Would be cool if anyone tried to do anything with it, proper permissions or programing in the app so it could block all these. Gmail and i think all google apps are not affected by that so there is a way for that. But no one cares about that even thou there are tons of complaints about it on the web :v