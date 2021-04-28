🥞 Pancake Button Mod [ Late April Fools' ]
Demo
What?
Vivaldi is a browser with many great customizations available. There is even the hidden biscuit mode that allows for some nice super secret additions, but that isn't enough for some users...
In a post a few months back, one user demanded that additional food based options be added to Vivaldi, and a few users ( @luetage and @Zalex108 ) even seemed to encourage this absurd idea.
Alternatively, we already have the biscuit which displays us some info in the status bar. So maybe we need to also have a doughnut & a pancake?
Thankfully, the demanding user appears to have left the forum, and definitely isn't masquerading as a different user here on the forum...
But despite all that, you know I am not one to turn down a request that can be made with a mod, so here I am caving in to the pressures of an ex-forum member and making a
Pancake Button.
I can only assume the proposed function of said button is what the user would have wanted, but we will never really know.
PancakeButton: checks Vivaldi’s current supply of syrup and restocks when empty.
I am however drawing the line at automatic syrup resupply. I don't want to get into any trouble with the powerful syrup pouring union, so all syrup restocking is handled by the user when they deem it appropriate.
Installation
- Look at the Pinned Posts in the Modding Forum here to see how to install a "functionality" (JavaScript) mod.
Configuration
- There are 2 variables at the top of the JavaScript that can be adjusted to your liking:
SYRUP_DURATION = 300000
- This is the number of milliseconds it takes for your syrup to run out. Adjust it depending on the viscosity of the syrup you are using
DOES_SIGN_FLASH = false
- I spent time making the
Fulland
Lowindicators flash for added effect, but in my testing, I got a bit queasy with the rapid flashing when using shorter durations, so I decided to disable this by default and let others decide if they want this.
JS
Expand if you wish to download and waste space in your computer's storage
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ortiza5/vivaldi-customization/master/joke-mods/syrup-meter/syrup.js
Takeaways
- Yes it is a real
workingmostly working mod
- Happy April Fools' Day!
- You see I posted it on the day after, so it would still "fool" people. Surely not because I ran out of time...
- Don't question why the syrup is the color that it is or why the pancakes have a cherry on top instead of butter. Some hasty decisions were made at late hours. I also made all the SVGs except for the syrup bottle on the refill button, so don't question any other part of the design either.
- This mod will likely not be maintained because who would really want to use this?
- Might have been cool to make it an Advanced Panel mod, but never going to happen now.
- I spent too much time on this. I was going to add some more polish to it, but by this point, I never want to look at the code again.
- And finally, WHY...WHY DIDN'T I CHOOSE THE DONUT BUTTON, THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN SO MUCH EASIER
luetage Supporters Soprano
Damn, that syrup is depleting fast. You gotta really stay on top of that one.
Best mod ever!
You rock! You mountain! You planet! You universe! (wow... Ornorm, you go too far, once again... calm down... what you wrote doesn't make sense to most of the people... you know it... go back to bed...)
Following for low carb variant. Btw, usefull mod.
-
@luetage It is recommended that all users choose a high quality thick syrup to use with this mod to avoid the need to constantly top off the supply of syrup.
In testing, I had to make do with the thin stuff that drains down quite quickly, but it is easier to clean up the spilled thin syrup when I made a mistake in the "plumbing" that goes on in the background.
@Ornorm No need to stop on my account, feel free to continue
@Hadden89 Those wanting a low carb variant should know that it is possible to fill the meter with water instead. Just know that as with pancakes, you can adorn them with water without completely ruining the pancake experience, but you sure as hell will wish it was syrup instead.
@Zalex108 As long as you can find a good quality syrup, you could be looking at months to the bottle instead of bottles to the month. With the syrup in the GIF, you would be looking at ~43,800 bottles if you follow the manufacturer's guidelines of keeping the syrup meter full at all times.
I am sure some other forum members could give some helpful syrup recommendations if you are like me and could only find subpar syrup locally.
Uh-oh...
-
@nomadic Wow! She's still in the universe.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@nomadic said in Pancake Button Mod [ Late April Fools' ]:
@luetage It is recommended that all users choose a high quality thick syrup to use with this mod to avoid the need to constantly top off the supply of syrup.
Nah, how dare Vivaldi force us changing away from our favorite brand of syrup? That’s outrageous! I’m gonna make a feature request asking the devs to look into making the browser more efficient concerning syrup consumption. It’s 2021 damnit, we can’t just pretend needless waste of syrup isn’t hurting us in the long run.
Let's Celebrate!!
YuMmmmmm....!
Hurry up!!
ThePfromtheO Translator
@Zalex108 said in Pancake Button Mod [ Late April Fools' ]:
A weekly countdown for VUpdates would be nice too!
This one seems
gooddelicious to me!