What?

Vivaldi is a browser with many great customizations available. There is even the hidden biscuit mode that allows for some nice super secret additions, but that isn't enough for some users...

In a post a few months back, one user demanded that additional food based options be added to Vivaldi, and a few users ( @luetage and @Zalex108 ) even seemed to encourage this absurd idea.

Alternatively, we already have the biscuit which displays us some info in the status bar. So maybe we need to also have a doughnut & a pancake?

Thankfully, the demanding user appears to have left the forum, and definitely isn't masquerading as a different user here on the forum...

But despite all that, you know I am not one to turn down a request that can be made with a mod, so here I am caving in to the pressures of an ex-forum member and making a Pancake Button .

I can only assume the proposed function of said button is what the user would have wanted, but we will never really know.

Pancake Button: checks Vivaldi’s current supply of syrup and restocks when empty.

I am however drawing the line at automatic syrup resupply. I don't want to get into any trouble with the powerful syrup pouring union, so all syrup restocking is handled by the user when they deem it appropriate.

Installation

Look at the Pinned Posts in the Modding Forum here to see how to install a "functionality" (JavaScript) mod.

Configuration

There are 2 variables at the top of the JavaScript that can be adjusted to your liking: SYRUP_DURATION = 300000 This is the number of milliseconds it takes for your syrup to run out. Adjust it depending on the viscosity of the syrup you are using DOES_SIGN_FLASH = false I spent time making the Full and Low indicators flash for added effect, but in my testing, I got a bit queasy with the rapid flashing when using shorter durations, so I decided to disable this by default and let others decide if they want this.



JS

Expand if you wish to download and waste space in your computer's storage https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ortiza5/vivaldi-customization/master/joke-mods/syrup-meter/syrup.js

Takeaways

Yes it is a real working mostly working mod

mostly working mod Happy April Fools' Day! You see I posted it on the day after, so it would still "fool" people. Surely not because I ran out of time...

Don't question why the syrup is the color that it is or why the pancakes have a cherry on top instead of butter. Some hasty decisions were made at late hours. I also made all the SVGs except for the syrup bottle on the refill button, so don't question any other part of the design either.

This mod will likely not be maintained because who would really want to use this?

Might have been cool to make it an Advanced Panel mod, but never going to happen now.

mod, but never going to happen now. I spent too much time on this. I was going to add some more polish to it, but by this point, I never want to look at the code again.

