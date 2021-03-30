Reorder Speed Dials by name.
-
I'd like to reorder automatically speed dials by alphabetic order like bookmarks.
-
@AdeurD I could manage it in bookmarks-panel by chosing "by title" in the top-bar easily.
-
@Dancer18 I can, but speed dials are still unordered and it's quite annoying having to do it manually lol. Thats the problem.
-
@AdeurD Oh I see. I upvoted your request.
-
ldexterldesign
Hi @AdeurD
Thanks for this post
Yes, Speed Dial (SD) order should reflect the Bookmark order (i.e. seems to be alphabetical, alphabetical reverse and manual)
Currently when I create SD from Bookmark folder the SD items are in some random order I can't make sense of..?
Admins, how do we make this happen - submit a bug issue or upvote this post or both?
Hope to hear back
Cheers
-
ldexterldesign
BUMP BUMP
-
@ldexterldesign said in Reorder Speed Dials by name.:
Admins, how do we make this happen - submit a bug issue or upvote this post or both?
It is not a bug. There is a good reason why speed dials should not be sorted like bookmarks.
Their efficiency depends heavily on muscle memory. If speed dials changed their position due to a setting, users would have to retrain their muscle memory.
IMO True Alphabetical Bookmarks Sorting is the way to go. Then users can sort any bookmark folder, including speed dial folders, but the speed dials would retain that order even if bookmarks were sorted by date created, or some other way.
Bumping threads achieves very little. You already voted for the request, which is all you need to do.
-
ldexterldesign
Hi @Pesala,
Thanks for reply
I respectfully disagree, I think this is a bug
When "use as Speed Dial" is clicked inside bookmarks to create a speed dial setup the speed dial should reflect how the bookmarks are ordered. As previously mentioned, currently it's "some random order I can't make sense of..? "
It's nothing to do with muscle memory (at this stage)
If users want to manually configure their speed dial later (for their muscle memory) then I can't disagree with that - I did review your link, which seems to be along these lines..?
Hope to hear back
Cheers
-
//edit: duped post
-
@Hadden89 you got to this before I did.
I Think thing would be easier to find if the folders could be sorted and the contents of the folders also sorted.
-
Similar to Reorder Speed Dials by name.
-
Would be cool to have this sorted soon or later :3
Just title/name for me is fine, but for UI coherence the same which is found in Bookmark Bar can be re-used:
So it won't mess manual order if one prefers the current behaviour
-
The Speed Dial folder is just a special bookmarks folder. If the speed dials were sorted the same way as the Bookmarks, the order would be changed on the Start Page, which would spoil the users’ carefully arranged by drag and drop order.
Below, I have sorted the bookmarks alphabetically by Title, but the Speed Dials remain where I placed them manually.
-