@ldexterldesign said in Reorder Speed Dials by name.:

Admins, how do we make this happen - submit a bug issue or upvote this post or both?

It is not a bug. There is a good reason why speed dials should not be sorted like bookmarks.

Their efficiency depends heavily on muscle memory. If speed dials changed their position due to a setting, users would have to retrain their muscle memory.

IMO True Alphabetical Bookmarks Sorting is the way to go. Then users can sort any bookmark folder, including speed dial folders, but the speed dials would retain that order even if bookmarks were sorted by date created, or some other way.

Bumping threads achieves very little. You already voted for the request, which is all you need to do.