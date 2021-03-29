A simple option to close a tab and clear it's cookies
-
ammoniumcyanide
It's always a hassle to go to the settings to clear cookies of a one-time visit site by searching for them, finding them and then deleting them. Also we can't open every one-time visit sites in incognito every time. So, I'd like to propose an option in the fly-out menu when we right-click that tab that says something like Clear Cookies & Close Tab and when we click on it, the tab is close and all the cookies of that tab is cleared right away in the background. Think about it, it's simple but kind-of a must-have feature.
-
Click on the lock/globe icon in the address bar? While a site is open, this will access all it's site settings including cookies. Not as quick as your idea, but for the time being...
-
stilgarwolf
Use Cookie AutoDelete.
-
Would be nice not to have to use Cookie Autodelete. Brave has this functionality, and syncs.