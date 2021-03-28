-
FabulousMythicalBird
Please add the option to let it on top as in Firefox.
The video isn't working, but I assume it shows the seats l keyboard being on top of the text input field so you can't see what you're typing?
kailashkkn
@arihan yeah I have the same issue. When I try to type something in perplexity.ai I cannot see what did I type in the search bar. I faced the same problem whenever I need to type something which covers the place of screen where my keyboard shows. I needed to change floating keyboard for typing it. Will they fix it? Or need to open a new topic? Or where should I send suggestions? Are you they working on it?
AnnaCooper Banned
