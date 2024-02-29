Many people love their hierarchical folder structures to organize their work and struggle replacing them with labels. This is in part because search is by nature not hierarchical unless you add keywords like AND, OR and classifiers like label:my_label

I like how the enterprise Wiki Confluence solves a similar problem. Like in M3 you have a universal search box. If you don't find what you are looking for immediately, you can very simply switch to an advanced search that allows you to drill down if you have too many potential results on your keyword. (screenshot from the Confluence documentation --> https://confluence.atlassian.com/doc/search-139528.html)

In M3 context, you could have your keyword search and then just add specific filters like which account(s) to include, which labels and "has attachment type xy" and date ranges with a good UI. For some usecases where people prefer folders, the ability of easily combining classifiers in a search may solve the problem they try to solve with a folder structure more efficiently.