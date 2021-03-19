how do you stop Bing from being Vivaldi start page
sfj1902346
Pesala Ambassador
@sfj1902346 Settings, Search, to change the default search engine.
Settings, Start Page to hide the search on the start page or Settings, Tabs to choose a different page to use instead of the Start Page.
mib2berlin
@sfj1902346
Hi, it is not the default startpage.
Check your settings in vivaldi://settings/general/
May a extension cause this, check this too.
My start page is set to: Start up with > Last Session which is always is the Speed Dial page.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
