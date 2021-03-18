First let me thank all the Vivaldi team.

Vivaldi is really Flexible and Convenient at the same time!

Straight to the point: Right now Vivaldi gets it timezone from the OS and then feed the real timezone to the websites.

It would be great to have control over the timezone or at least if the timezone managed to get synced by the current IP address, so for example if I use a VPN with US IP address, my timezone would be set to US automatically.

Since some Chromium browsers managed to achieve this, I would really love to see this ability on Vivaldi too.

Best Regards!