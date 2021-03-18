Control over Time-zone.
-
First let me thank all the Vivaldi team.
Vivaldi is really Flexible and Convenient at the same time!
Straight to the point: Right now Vivaldi gets it timezone from the OS and then feed the real timezone to the websites.
It would be great to have control over the timezone or at least if the timezone managed to get synced by the current IP address, so for example if I use a VPN with US IP address, my timezone would be set to US automatically.
Since some Chromium browsers managed to achieve this, I would really love to see this ability on Vivaldi too.
Best Regards!
-
-
Would like to support this and add some thoughts of my own. For my calendar to use it properly, I need manual control of time zone settings. That means:
- Set a default time zone independent of browser/OS
- It would be best if I could also add a second (or third) time zone to be displayed like for example possible in Proton Calendar. With remote work across time zones, especially with large differences and different rules between countries when it comes to day-light savings etc., having this always at a glance is a life saver for scheduling.
- Start time and end time of an event should be possible to set in different time zones. Especially when planning travel through several different time zones, this is so useful. If you have a week where you start in Central Europe, have some meetings, fly to Middle East, then India, Asia, Oceania etc. with all kinds of stuff in-between, this is quite essential to not get confused along the way.