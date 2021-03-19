We can scroll a full page (or 96vh) with mouse gesture & keyboard, but everything else we will have to use the mousewheel to scroll slowly...

My suggestions:

Allow user to define the custom range in different units, like 50vh(%), 500px, or 50em (line). Provide 2 extra customizable range trigger via MG & mousewheel/keyboard + modifier (SHIFT, ALT, SHIFT+ALT etc.); setup from Settings > Keyboard & Mouse. Allow user to setup 1 customizable range for mousewheel when mouseover the scrollbar. Example: normally 1 tic is 3em, but when mouseover scrollbar 1 tic = 50vh (half page).



Basically, more alternative scrolling range means better browsing experience for everyone, because everyone browse the web differently & have different need in various situations. Thus, we can browse the webpage more comfortably if Vivaldi provide 2 or 3 more customizable scrolling range tailor to our personal needs. Also, we can prevent development of mouse finger from overuse of mousewheel in daily basis.



