The ability to add/edit photos and video clips metadata would be greatly appreciated. Frankly, this is something lacking in all browsers. The fact that Vivaldi even allows one to display information about a photo is great and triggered my suggestion here. Microsoft already allows this to some degree in Windows 10 by clicking Alt+Enter => Details. Then, basic metadata can be applied and saved to the photos/video clips media items. . Currently I use the free and open-source management and organization tool, DigiKam to accomplish this task. So, if Vivaldi can offer this 'inhouse' within the browser by drag and drop for photo(s) and/or video(s) this will be a very welcome feature. In fact, it would be catalytic to my switching to Vivaldi full time.

I am sure I am not the only producer of multimedia in this digital day and age and that many others would appreciate such a capability as well. The metadata will necessarily have to be embedded with the media item as with Microsoft Windows 10 and not as a separate sidecar file attached to the media. Video is perhaps more difficult than images to attach metadata, but even for video clips, basic metadata can still be added as Digikam's implementation of the task. Basic information only would suffice in order to make met media subsequently searchable among numerous media ideas. i.e., date and location clips were shot, keywords, tags, and perhaps a brief comment field to describe the event or occasion. Thanks. Jerry S. Tokyo, Japan.