Honor different character case as a unique URL compared to previous URL entries
Some URLS are character case sensitive. For example the daily CDC v-safe check-in messages for Covid-19 vaccinations are case sensitive. If you type the URL on a desktop situation and accidentally enter the wrong character case then you cannot recover out of that situation because Vivaldi will replace your case corrected URL with the previously entered incorrect URL. In Preferences, unchecking "Include Typed History" in "Address Field Drop-Down Menu" is a workaround for this, but you lose typed history. The difference cased URL should be considered to be unique and possibly the replacement to the previously cased URL.
@aksaks To delete a wrong entry from the typed history list, click the x on the right of the list.
Ah yes that might work and so does switching to a different browser for a minute. The issue flies over one's roof thinking that is an adequate scheme. Deleting the history implies the user knows the fault is due to the history substitution and it also implies the user knows how to delete the faulty history. This is about character case that is not typically of concern in URLs. In actual practice the faulty item may or may not automatically fill in as the user types, and here is the damming part of it, the intended newly typed correctly cased URL changes to the historical after the return key press. Consider the unaware, unsuspecting user's viewpoint.
Part of what we program our machines to do is to do stuff for us, and particularly in the case of computer systems, to do stuff for us that we may not know how to do ourselves or even to know needed doing.
