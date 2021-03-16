Search without parameters (%s)
In Chrome this is an undocumented feature where one can omit the %s in a custom search engine and get pointed to the URL of that search engine. I.e. if my shortcut was "se" and the URL was "chrome://settings/searchEngines" I'd get redirected to "chrome://settings/searchEngines" after pressing 's' 'e' 'enter' in the omnibox. If I do the same in Vivaldi, I end up searching for "se" in my search engine. I have to do 's' 'e' 'space' 'tab/any character' 'enter' to get to my shortcut. Can we get the chrome version implemented in Vivaldi?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Raymo111 Yes, this is called Nicknames for bookmarks and Vivaldi already has that - Chrome does not
derDay Supporters
@Raymo111
you can bookmark chrome://settings/searchEngines and insert se as nickname, then it works as you like
@derDay yeah, but search engines like that is plain easier.
derDay Supporters
@Raymo111
I don't understand, what's the difference. or, what do you mean with
but search engines like that is plain easier
