I would like to ask for a new feature:

I would find it great if the mail client could have the option of a "wallpaper" (background image, colour, etc.), that would be part of the html styling of the emails one writes and sends through the mail client.

In other software, it works like this:

an image is repeated (or stretched) as a background to an email that is html formatted.

one can choose the font (or font family).

I noted that there are otherwise possibilities for styling the text, already (colour, text "background stripe", text formatting).

Thanks!

congrats for the nice new mail client.