wallpaper option for mail client
I would like to ask for a new feature:
I would find it great if the mail client could have the option of a "wallpaper" (background image, colour, etc.), that would be part of the html styling of the emails one writes and sends through the mail client.
In other software, it works like this:
- an image is repeated (or stretched) as a background to an email that is html formatted.
- one can choose the font (or font family).
I noted that there are otherwise possibilities for styling the text, already (colour, text "background stripe", text formatting).
Thanks!
congrats for the nice new mail client.
@horia You mean people looking at the emails would see my background? Do any other clients do this that you are thinking of?
