7-ZIP now for Linux
7-Zip is now officially available for operating systems powered by the Linux kernel.
The developer of 7-Zip, Igor Pavlov, has announced and released a Linux version of the popular file archiver, extractor, and manager. The first release with a Linux version, 21.01 alpha, is now available for computers running on 32-bit, 64-bit, x86, and ARM-based processors. As it's a first version, it is currently only functional via the command line. That said, it can perform all of the functions of the Windows version, which also happens to have a command line interface in addition to its default graphical user interface.
Pavlov brings up the existing community-made 7-Zip port, but also states that his official release is "not identical."
Download links for each processor type, as well as instructions on how to compile, can be found on Pavlov's official announcement post on the SourceForge discussion page for 7-Zip.
Nice! I was using 7-Zip on Windows.
@guigirl said in 7-ZIP now for Linux:
@Stardust Naughty Corner, for uttering The Forbidden Word.
rohitjadhav Banned
@catweazle said in 7-ZIP now for Linux:
Pingu!!
@gwen-dragon
but we have tools like
tar zxvf
mib2berlin
Hi, I don´t understand, I use 7z on Linux for years now.
The package is p7zip and can handle all 7z files.
That port of 7-Zip is similar to p7zip, but it's not identical to p7zip.
Whatever that mean.
Cheers, mib
Crimsonshade
@mib2berlin Basically, up until now, 7-Zip has not officially supported Linux-based systems. The existing project, p7zip, is community-made and unofficial. Igor Pavlov has now developed his own, officially-supported version of 7-Zip which will work similarly to the existing unofficial version, but will not be exactly the same. While it could be asked why he is bothering now, when other alternatives have existed for a long time, I believe the idea here is, having an officially-supported Linux build made by the original developer means it will be updated faster, support future changes sooner, and provide more confidence to the end user.
@gwen-dragon said in 7-ZIP now for Linux:
@stardust Sorry, dear, i dislike
tar zan
You must specify one of the '-Acdtrux', '--delete' or '--test-label' options
yep, too many errors
Crimsonshade
@stardust Obligatory: https://www.xkcd.com/1168/
7-Zip: Windows, Linux, and MacOS
The latest version 23.00 is still in Beta, but I am already using it. Igor Pavlov has been coding 7-Zip for more than 25 years. It is an essential tool in my software toolbox.
@Pesala, it's the best, I think. There are some tools which are essential and I hope that there are some day also Linux versions, like ShareX, IrfanView and some others, until now Windows only.
@Catweazle It supports thirteen interface languages too, but Russian is not supported, which is odd considering that Igor is Russian.
- English
- Chinese Simplified
- Chinese Traditional
- Esperanto
- French
- German
- Indonesian
- Japanese
- Persian
- Portuguese Brazil
- Spanish
- Thai
- Vietnamese
@Pesala, certainly somewhat strange, but not a great problem either.
7-Zip 24.05
Now, 93 interface languages are now supported. The details of the other improvements are lost on me, but Igor has continually refined and improved 7-Zip for 25 years.
All I care about is high compression at a decent speed, and ease of use.
@Pesala version 24.04 had a bug that it can't extract files from an ISO, has it been fixed in this version?
@cloudbar The changelog just says “Some bugs were fixed.”
If you want to find out more specifics, search or ask on the 7-Zip Forum.
Let's see if ShareX also encourages taking the step to Linux, which until now lacks an app with equivalent capabilities. Will be somewhat complicated, because until now ShareX uses some APIs in .NET that are only work on Windows.
ShareX in Discord: