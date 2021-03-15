about saving all pages in a tab
-
stevenyanmu
I always dig up static pages. The best work flow for me is to download them locally and check them when I need.
Now I have to go to each page and save then as a single file.
Can there be a button in the right click menu that apply "save as" to every page under a tab?
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests