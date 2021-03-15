@rstewart I would like to go one step even further than this. I'd like the option that every tab is in a stack, in that it appears as a child on the 2nd tab row. In other words, there would be no such thing as a single, stand-alone, non-stacked tab. This would actually be easier to implement than the current conditional setup.

So if you wanted to start a new 'family' of tabs, you'd ask for a new stack, which would automatically have 1 child, and your new URL would go in there.

The reason for this is to remove the confusing anomalous behavior around tabs. The fact that this has code around it means we have to replicate that code in our brains.

For example, if you want to scan through your tabs, you can't just move your mouse over the top tab row, while seeing what appears in the bottom tab row. You have to move your eyes up and down between the top and bottom tab rows, depending on the 'stackedness' of that top tab. It would be much simpler to say:

"Every webpage is a tab on the 2nd row, and is a child of a top stack placeholder."