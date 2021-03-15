Keep behavior of tab stacks the same as normal tabs when closing the second last tab of a tab stack
Currently when you close the second last tab of a tab stack, the remaining tab is converted into a normal tab. I wish this conversion would not take place until I click away from the tab.
This means the following:
- When multi-line mode is used, after clicking the second last tab, the last tab is still on the multi-line and you can press the + to open a new tab in the multi-line.
- When you hover a tabstack and you see a list of tabs, you can press the [ x ] to close a tab in the tab group. The moment the last tab of the group exists, the thumbnail is larger and there no longer is an [ x ]. I wish for the size and [ x ] to remain on that tab, so its uniform.
@LPChip What about tab stacks remaining tab stacks until you take positive action to change them? IOW, not even moving away from the last tab in the stack will eliminate the stack. Thus, if you want to convert the last tab in a tab stack into a normal tab, you must choose Ungroup Tab Stack. Of course, when you close the last tab in a stack, the stack would die automatically. That would eliminate surprises.
@rstewart I would like to go one step even further than this. I'd like the option that every tab is in a stack, in that it appears as a child on the 2nd tab row. In other words, there would be no such thing as a single, stand-alone, non-stacked tab. This would actually be easier to implement than the current conditional setup.
So if you wanted to start a new 'family' of tabs, you'd ask for a new stack, which would automatically have 1 child, and your new URL would go in there.
The reason for this is to remove the confusing anomalous behavior around tabs. The fact that this has code around it means we have to replicate that code in our brains.
For example, if you want to scan through your tabs, you can't just move your mouse over the top tab row, while seeing what appears in the bottom tab row. You have to move your eyes up and down between the top and bottom tab rows, depending on the 'stackedness' of that top tab. It would be much simpler to say:
"Every webpage is a tab on the 2nd row, and is a child of a top stack placeholder."
@adfunc Try locked the secondary tab row/column to make 'em permanent. Create a tab stack > click the lock button.
@adfunc I can see that as an option, but I don't want a two-row tab bar at all times.
@rstewart Absolutely. I just think that all 3 behaviours should be offered by options. That particular property you highlight (that a two-row tab stack reduced to a single member, automatically converts itself to a single, non-stacked entity on a single row) - I find is very distracting and troublesome as well. Your fix is a good one to take away that capricious behaviour. It's where the programmer is trying too hard to be clever. But I'd rather be done with the whole variability altogether for now.
Later, I might revert to your slightly more complex behaviour, if given the option. I have to play with these things and see what feels best.
@dude99 I'm on Windows and can't find a Lock button.
There is a Pin button, but that only works on a single non-stacked tab. It is not available on the stack header, or on any of its children.
@dude99 Wow, thanks so much! I think I need new glasses, LOL. But Vivaldi rules!!
@dude99 said in Keep behavior of tab stacks the same as normal tabs when closing the second last tab of a tab stack:
@adfunc Try locked the secondary tab row/column to make 'em permanent. Create a tab stack > click the lock button.
Oh god, thanks for this! I didn't know why my single tabs were suddenly refusing to turn back into simple no-stack tabs. Seems I clicked that Lock thing without knowing exactly what it does.
