Editing a bookmark in the window instead of a sliding panel from the bottom in panel and tab
-
matiasmovie
Editing a bookmark in the window instead of a sliding panel from the bottom (just like in Firefox or like in vivaldi when edit bookmark from bookmark menu)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@matiasmovie Right-click any bookmark on the bookmarks bar or bookmark menu to edit it in a dialog.
-
matiasmovie
@Pesala said in Editing a bookmark in the window instead of a sliding panel from the bottom:
@matiasmovie Right-click any bookmark on the bookmarks bar or bookmark menu to edit it in a dialog.
I do not use both, I only use a panel and bookmarks in the tab
-
Pesala Ambassador
@matiasmovie So what exactly is the problem with editing bookmarks in the panel? If that is the way you prefer to edit bookmarks, just leave the description pane always open.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests