I think you are confusing Cookies and Ads. They are not necessarily related.

Some sites will use scripts to detect if an ad-blocker is used and block you from using the site. It's not a very nice thing to do, but sometimes the only way around is to accept ads.

Some sites will also not let you use it if you reject cookies.

This is a constant battle between us who don't want ads+tracking and the sites who want to show ads and track users.

But the two things are not related.

For sites that you sign in to, cookies are required because the site needs to keep track of your login state, there is no way around this if you want to sign in.