When I sign on to a website I'm often told to accept cookies or the site won't allow me to read the content. The specific message is, "I see you are using an ad blocker. If you want to continue you must allow ads."
I'm tired of cookies which lead to pop up ads.
Can you develop a browser setting which spoofs the cookie request to allow the ads in a new tab so that I can review them if I want to but not get them in my face?
I believe that this would be helpful and widely appreciated.
Pathduck
@RussellD Hello, and welcome to the Vivaldi Community
I think you are confusing Cookies and Ads. They are not necessarily related.
Some sites will use scripts to detect if an ad-blocker is used and block you from using the site. It's not a very nice thing to do, but sometimes the only way around is to accept ads.
Some sites will also not let you use it if you reject cookies.
This is a constant battle between us who don't want ads+tracking and the sites who want to show ads and track users.
But the two things are not related.
For sites that you sign in to, cookies are required because the site needs to keep track of your login state, there is no way around this if you want to sign in.
Ok then thanks for the clarification. The question remains, can we do something to allow the site to post ads but in a separate tab from the basic article I want to read? That way, I can review the ads at my leisure if I want to and enjoy the site content.
@RussellD I find that sometimes it is enough to disable javascript on such sites that block ad blockers.
You can do that by clicking the icon > Javascript > Block. There are also plenty of extensions, like umatrix that offer similar functionality.
Pathduck
@RussellD I wouldn't know if it at all technically feasible to do so, or if users would like this. I certainly would not like a separate tab popping up with ads, it would almost be back to the early 2000 and those horrible pop-up windows.
But you are of course free to create a feature request
luetage
@RussellD In a way sites have the right to block content, if you don’t allow ads — and many sites are excellent at being annoying. The truth is you gotta decide whether you want to put up with it, because the content is worth it, or rather stop using the site and look elsewhere. When sites lose users because of aggressive tactics, they often wind down on adblocking detection and prevention.
@LonM Site owners know that and in extreme cases they will load content with javascript, which you are unable to access at this point. It’s not really a solution for most sites, javascript is crucial most of the time; and when it isn’t you often have no need to block it anyway.
The alternative is a Desktop Adblocker (AdMuncher and others, Blokada in Android), they are not seen by the Webs.
Some years ago there were scripts anti Adblock killer, with GreaseMonkey, Tampermonkey, nano Defender, etc., but these were already less and less efficient and never worked well. There are still these scripts on GitHub, but not updated for 5 years, obviously abandoned.
@dude99 , yes, but to use it on my Win10 PC, I have to install Docker Software first to use Pi-Hole and then I can't keep using my PC for more than this. I don´t have other PC
@Catweazle DNS with adblocker also work pretty well without much hassle:
https://1.1.1.1
https://alternate-dns.com/
https://nextdns.io
