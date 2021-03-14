Treat Folders as Labels
There should be an option to add a label to a message saying what folder it is in. The reason is that folders work across all mail clients while labels do not, but I like how labels stand out.
Would it not make more sense to manually assign labels to folders, so that every message that is [or is moved] inside a folder gets this label automatically? What you are asking for is mostly there already with "Custom Folders", is it not?
@jumpsq Auto labeling based on folders would work for me too. However, what I am really looking for is a way to visually see what folder a mail is in. But your suggestion would work, because then mail could get custom flags and labels based on it’s folder. Is this possible to do yet?
@code3 M3 already shows you what folder an email is in, albeit not in the list overview.
What is still lacking is that I have several accounts that all have IMAP folders with the same names (INBOX, Sent, Spam etc) and thus the current way of showing the folders is of limited use. Still, isn't this what you are looking for?
@WildEnte Not quite. Just like labels show in the list overview, I want there to be an option to show folders in the overview, just like labels. The problem is that other mail clients don’t support labels, so I want to replace them with folders, but certain important folders I want labeled.
