Autocrypt Support
Use autocrypt to insert PGP public keys in email headers and scan email headers for keys, making PGP easier to use. Scanning for keys could be done during search indexing, or separately. Depending on how Vivaldi is implementing PGP, there could be some autocrypt support already.
https://autocrypt.org
@Gwen-Dragon Actually, I think it could be quite simple. It is basically normal pgp, but with the keys sent as email headers instead of attachments, making it easier to use. The only thing that seems complex is the gossip. And if m3 is based on mail pile, it might already have some autocrypt support. And while most email clients do not support it yet, there are many who do, there are enough that do for it to be usable. Delta chat supports it, so I can use it from my iPhone. There are alternatives like pEp, but autocrypt seems easier to implement and more widely supported. Also, if Vivaldi has put in the work to do PGP, then they might as well make it easy to use. Thank you for supporting my wish!
@Gwen-Dragon regarding mail servers, I believe autocrypt is designed to work with any mail server.
@code3 said in Autocrypt Support:
autocrypt is designed to work with any mail server
(as long as the mail provider does not explicitly block auto crypt headers, which could happen in theory)
@Gwen-Dragon said in Autocrypt Support:
And i can not see how to implement muacrypt in Vivaldi Mail easily.
Muacrypt is just one way to implement autocrypt. While muacrypt could be good, there is also a javascript library, perhaps that would work better with Vivaldi mail.
Just to be clear: Autocrypt only encrypts messages if there are valid PGP keys on record for the sender and recipient, and even then it sometimes does not. It does its best to avoid unreadable messages.
Here are the possible Autocrypt Timeline/Steps:
- Finish the PGP implementatiorn. It sounds like that has already been started. It should be decent, but not necessarily complete.
- Parse autocrypt headers from incoming emails and add them to the keyring, probably using javascript. This should be a priority after releasing.
autocrypt.processHeader(header, fromEmail, dateSent, cb)
Make sure headers are all being processed correctly. For example, when a new account is added, previous emails to that account should be parsed for keys.
Generate autocrypt headers to be inserted into emails. This is less of a priority because autocrypt is still completely usable without it, the first messages would just have to be sent from a different client that fully supports autocrypt.
autocrypt.generateAutocryptHeader(fromEmail, cb)
Get listed on the autocrypt.org website to increase publicity
Focus on other m3 features and bug fixes
Implement Autocrypt setup messages
Implement other Autocrypt features and get listed as a recommended client on the autocrypt website
Autocrypt javascript library:
https://github.com/autocrypt/autocrypt-js
I believe it is used by mailvelope.
