@Gwen-Dragon Actually, I think it could be quite simple. It is basically normal pgp, but with the keys sent as email headers instead of attachments, making it easier to use. The only thing that seems complex is the gossip. And if m3 is based on mail pile, it might already have some autocrypt support. And while most email clients do not support it yet, there are many who do, there are enough that do for it to be usable. Delta chat supports it, so I can use it from my iPhone. There are alternatives like pEp, but autocrypt seems easier to implement and more widely supported. Also, if Vivaldi has put in the work to do PGP, then they might as well make it easy to use. Thank you for supporting my wish!