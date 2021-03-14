Before deleting a bookmark on the speed dial by clicking on the minus sign, have a warning asking to confirm the action.
I've personally accidentally deleted more speed dial bookmarks than I can count for many considerably stupid reasons. Namely, I click on the minus button instead of the actual bookmark. Now normally, I'd just say no big deal thats fine, but then I also have to add back all my personalizations to that bookmark, which gets really annoying once you do it enough times.
So maybe just a warning before you delete a bookmark with that action confirming that this is what you want to do would be cool.
Go to Settings, Start Page, and disable:Show Delete Button
