Hello,

Please think about including bookmark bar directly into Quick command (QC) first opening. Look :

The bookmark bar elements appear only when Quick command is first opened and then nothing is still typed into the own QC input field. Then we can even use key arrows to navigate throught bookmark bar cascade menus. When a letter is into the input, this is considered as the user's will to have more details, and then we get back the classic quick command.

This is the fuse of the needs of a bookmark bar (which is a quick selection of favourite bookmarks) and quickcommand which are finally similar : they aim to open new tab. We probably may hide then the bookmark bar.

Another screenshot :



This image deals particularly with a no-centered quickcommand box, a less large box (with a better ratio), and an inputfield on the bottom. Further, we can even think about a floating Quick command box and more : Make a Quick Bookmark available from cursor (floating bookmark panel or bar)

linked suggestion:

Allow to develop bookmark suggestion into address bar and quick command !