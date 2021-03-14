I have just set up a second profile called 'Secure' for banking and similar tasks. It has minimum extensions and the strictest settings. I open it using a shortcut, with VPN on, in a special Sandboxie sandbox that I delete with CCleaner before and after every use.

For such a purpose, and for many others, profiles are a very practical and welcome feature of Vivaldi.

But setting things up was far too complicated — I succeeded, but I nearly gave up. As a result, I have a list of constructive requests that would make Profiles much easier to use.

REQUEST 1 — COHERENT SUPPORT PAGE: It took me over six hours to configure all this. I had to trawl the forums repeatedly to find configuration settings, command-line tricks, hidden commands, and registry tweaks.

— Could all the details be gathered together in one easily-found Help page. The present page describes only the elementary stages.

REQUEST 2 — COHERENT SETTINGS PAGE: Some details required changes in chrome://settings/manageProfile. Some required command-line additions. Some required Registry tweaks. Some I messed up so badly that I had to delete a Profile and recreate it.

— Could all these settings be gathered together in a new Settings tab, Tools —> Settings —> Profiles.

— Why does 'chrome://settings/manageProfile' magically become either 'Vivaldi://settings/manageProfile' or 'Vivaldi://Settings' in the URL bar when launched? Even more puzzling, why does launching 'Vivaldi://settings/manageProfile' not give the same result?

REQUEST 3 — CONSISTENT PROFILE NAMING: I had four problems here.

The initial profile name is 'Person 1', which can be changed, but the profile name in the command line is always 'Default'. When profiles are added, they are called 'Persons' in the menu, but 'Profiles' in the command line. The command-line numbering of the 'Profiles' is quite obscure (for example, my 'Secure' profile is 'Profile 4'), and can only be discovered by selecting 'Show desktop shortcut' in chrome://settings/manageProfile and examining 'Properties'. A non-existent profile in the command line creates an extra profile without warning.

— The command-line name should be the name seen when the icon is clicked.

— If the profile name does not exist, a warning should be given. Most definitely a new icon should not be silently created.

REQUEST 4 — THE PROFILE AT LAUNCH: The profile that appears when launching Vivaldi is the previously-used profile. This is disastrous with shortcuts that launch particular webpages, because they often start in the wrong profile. I eventually found the command-line method of specifying the profile at launch, but it is too much work having to add it to every shortcut.

— Remove the open-in-last-profile situation, and in the absence of a command-line instruction, launch the same default profile every time.

REQUEST 5 — SETTING THE DEFAULT PROFILE: I was astonished to find in the Forum that a Registry tweak was required just to implement a default profile at launch (and as a non-techie, I had to guess several things, which is dangerous in the Registry). I was even more astonished that the tweak needs to be applied after every update.

— Provide a setting to specify any particular profile as the default profile at launch.

— This should not require Registry editing, and should survive updates.

REQUEST 5 — COSMETIC: Apart from the cat and the dog, most of the only 36 icons offered are silly, childish and ugly.

— We must be able to use (and hopefully create) our own icon pictures.

— When chrome://settings/manageProfile is used to manage the profile, only 15 of the 36 options appear — and there is no cat or dog. Something seems amiss here.

It looks very much as if the profile system was created with great enthusiasm, but not properly followed through. Please look after it and develop it, because it is extremely useful.