Different Panels States for Different Tab Stacks
Currently, if I open a webpanel, it is open in other all other tabs. This is especially annoying with mail being a panel. Since different tab stacks are for different activities, if I open a panel in one tab stack it should not open in the other stack. There should be a way to only open the panel in the current tab, or only open the panel in the current tab stack.
Pesala Ambassador
@code3 Go to Settings, Panels, and enable:
- Floating Panel
- Auto-Close Inactive Panel
As soon as you switch tabs the panel will close. However, you will need to reopen the panel when you return to the mail panel.
A better solution IMO is to open the mail client in another window. Each Vivaldi window remembers the selected panel and its status.
Each Vivaldi window remembers the selected panel and its status.
This feature request is to have an option so Vivaldi does not remember the selected panel and it's status, or to make it remember the status on a per tab stack basis, not a per window basis.
A better solution IMO is to open the mail client in another window.
The main reason I like m3 is that it is with the other vivaldi tabs. I don't think I want to do that.
