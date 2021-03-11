Adding different ways to view bookmark list.
Is it possible to view your bookmarks not just as a detailed list but like tiles? In the same way, you might view the bookmarks on your home screen in the browser. It would be nice from a visual perspective but also a bit easier to move bookmarks to new or different folders.
This is how you usually view your bookmarks
And this is how I would like to see them when I open the bookmarks folder
Vivaldi is all about customization and appearances and I'm surprised there no way to view your bookmarks as tiles.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ZimV681 You can simply add your folders to the startpage as speed dials.
Alphaville
Totally agree, I much prefer the way that Opera displays bookmarks . Once I've created a set of folders in Opera bookmarks, then when I open them I get a folder list display on the left of the screen and then to the right of that, individual thumbnails of the contents of the open folder.
I understand there may be workarounds, for instance adding folders to the speed dial page but thumbnail displays of a bookmark folder's contents makes total sense and, I think is a lot more useful than telling me what nickname I've given a particular page, or the address or description as in the Bookmark Manager.
As far as I'm concerned the organisation and maintenance of bookmarks is the critical function of a browser. I would very much like to move from Opera to Vivaldi permanently but I will be persuaded to stick with any browser that can get bookmarks right. Of course there may already be ways of achieving what I want with Vivaldi but as I'm an recent potential convert I haven't found them yet.
