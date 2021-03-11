Is it possible to view your bookmarks not just as a detailed list but like tiles? In the same way, you might view the bookmarks on your home screen in the browser. It would be nice from a visual perspective but also a bit easier to move bookmarks to new or different folders.

This is how you usually view your bookmarks



And this is how I would like to see them when I open the bookmarks folder



Vivaldi is all about customization and appearances and I'm surprised there no way to view your bookmarks as tiles.