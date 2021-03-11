Do not clear sunsubmitted address bar when switching tabs
-
goulashsoup
I searched for it but couldn't find a feature request for this:
Suppose you have an image on one tab which displays some kind of serial number you want to search for in a new tab.
Because the address bar is cleared whenever the user switches tabs, the user has to enter the search engine first, at least then the text stays in the search field.
Why would anyone find an automatic clear functionality usefull in the first place?
Anyway, i would like to request, that unsubmitted text in the address bar stays when switching tabs...
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests