I searched for it but couldn't find a feature request for this:

Suppose you have an image on one tab which displays some kind of serial number you want to search for in a new tab.

Because the address bar is cleared whenever the user switches tabs, the user has to enter the search engine first, at least then the text stays in the search field.

Why would anyone find an automatic clear functionality usefull in the first place?

Anyway, i would like to request, that unsubmitted text in the address bar stays when switching tabs...