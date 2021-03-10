vpn on tab
hello
don't know if it will be implemented of not or if it was asked yet
but can we have the possibility to connect through a vpn only in ONE tab ?
and the others not
ty
@Dentinr , I don't know if it will be possible, possibly yes, but from the outset a VPN function integrated in a browser can never be effective, since it can only connect after the browser has connected to the ISP's server. Adding that a VPN with full capabilities cannot be free (those integrated in Brave and UR are also paid, Opera's is a fake)
Therefore there are no real alternatives to a Desktop VPN.
Hi,
Hotspot shield Extension allows to bypass certain sites.
Also,
@Catweazle
yep
from the moment i have express vpn setup on my firefox and it does the work but ... i prefer navigate with vivaldi ^^
well we can make a tab act like another navigator (sessionbox or multi account container) so i ask myself if we can add this function tab by tab
i don't know if i explain myself well ^^
for each tab we setup a connection to a vpn and only one, there are so much avaliable ...
@Zalex108 yep i use express vpn and it works fine but it's not my question
Sure,
It's just a workaround.
The closest solution could be using two profiles. The main one (if I understood correctly) without VPN protection, the second one protected via Express VPN addon which I suppose also allow a per tab solution. But a browser one linked to a provider may not come.
